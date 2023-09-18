Zack Sims picked up on a few things about Sahith Theegala when the two were driving over together to Silverado Resort and Spa on Sunday morning for the final round of the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship.

“He seemed very calm and collected, like he's been in the situation before, because he has,” said Sims, a Napa resident. “And it's nice that it's at a course that he's probably the most familiar with on Tour. To be in the situation he's in now is probably the best spot that he's been in, tournament-wise, to win.”

Sims knows about Theegala, as he has caddied for him in both PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour events in 2021. He also knows about how Theegala goes about playing at Silverado — a record that includes a tie for sixth place at the Fortinet Championship in 2022, and a tie for 14th at the Safeway Open in 2020. He played the Safeway Open on an unrestricted sponsor invitation; it was his first PGA Tour event as a professional.

“He knows how to win from college, but it's a different ballgame out here. I think it's his time to get it done,” Sims said, as Theegala was warming up on the range before his 1:50 p.m. starting time, for Sunday’s round. “He's my favorite player on Tour, a great friend. So, whatever happens, it's just a great start to the year, regardless.”

Make that, actually, a super fantastic start to the FedExCup Fall for Theegala.

The resident of Chino Hills, Calif., who turned professional in 2020, won his first PGA Tour event, firing a 4-under-par under 68 on Silverado’s North Course in the late afternoon as he captured the Fortinet Championship.

Theegala took a two-shot lead into the final round of the $8.4 million event and won by a two-stroke margin. He was tied for the lead at the halfway mark of the tournament, which had a 156-player field and was televised by Golf Channel.

He completed the four-day event at 21-under-par 267, tying for the lowest score since the tournament moved to Silverado in 2014. He shares the scoring record with Stewart Cink, who won the Safeway Open here in 2020.

“Just can't believe it happened. Just a lot of work that was put in and a lot of people that were behind this,” Theegala, 25, said later, in the media center. “Golf is really, really hard. You never know when you're going to find a little hot streak or when you're going to go on a cold streak.

“I'm just taking it all in as the game's been feeling good and putting in the work. My first thought is just it feels like such a team win. It doesn't feel like a win just for myself. It's for everyone that's supporting me and kind of got me where I am today. A lot of really, really good golf the last four days just gives me so much confidence that I kind of went out there and got it today. I really felt like I kept the pedal down and that's kind of what I was missing in the first few times I was in contention.”

Theegala started out the event shooting a 4-under 68 in the first round on Thursday.

He was tied for the 36-hole lead with S.H. Kim after firing a second-round 64 to go to 12-under at the halfway mark.

He had a third-round 67, moving to 17-under 199 for the tournament and a two-shot lead heading into the final round.

Silverado is a par-72, 7,123-yard course.

“I feel like you definitely have a vibe at the beginning of the week, whether you're playing well or not. This week, I just felt so relaxed and felt like my game was in a really good place. I probably practiced more than most of the guys in this field leading up because I was so fired up about not making East Lake (Tour Championship, Aug. 24-27, third and final event of the FedExCup Playoffs), and I was disappointed and I had a hard time putting the sticks away for a bit. I just kept reminding myself that I'm playing really well.”

With a big crowd following him — 40 of whom were family members — and cheering and supporting him throughout the day, Theegala took care of business, making seven birdies and increasing his lead to five shots. His birdies came on Nos. 1, 4, 5, 8, 12, 14 and 16. He had three bogeys on his card.

“It doesn't feel real. It's probably not going to set in for a while,” said Theegala. “But that was a lot of good golf, some of the most fun I've ever had in my life. I had so many family and friends cheering me on, and just the support I have is mind blowing.

“To able to share this moment with all them is really special and something that I'll never forget. Even through the highs and the lows this week, they were cheering me on and supporting me, and they've been that way since I've started my pro career. I just want them to know that I have their back, too. It's awesome. It's awesome to win in my home state and have so many people come up and just be able to come up and watch.”

He hit 7-of-14 fairways and 13-of-18 greens in regulation in the final round. He also had 27 putts.

“It's awesome just hearing the chants every single hole. It definitely gave me a lot of energy,” said Theegala. “I go to bed at night these last few days and I'm like, I can't believe how many people are cheering for me and rooting for me. But this feeling is incredible. And I couldn't have done it without my whole team and everyone out here. This is such a team effort, and for me to just put it together like this, it means the world to me.”

As the winner of the Fortinet Championship, Theegala receives $1,512,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points.

It was his 74th career start. It’s the fourth win by a California native at the Silverado tournament in the last five years, joining Cameron Champ of Sacramento (2019) and Max Homa (2021-22).

It’s also Theegala’s eighth top-10 finish in 29 starts during the 2022-23 season.

The Fortinet Championship is the first of seven events in the FedExCup Fall, a group of tournaments after the Tour Championship that finalizes eligibility for the 2024 PGA Tour season. As part of the PGA Tour's return to a calendar-based schedule in 2024, all seven events in the FedExCup Fall will be played twice as part of the 2022-23 season, the Tour announced.

Fans lined the 18th fairway and watched from the grandstands as Theegala made his way to the finish line, as he was greeted by his mom and dad, Karuna and Murli Theegala.

“I told him, it's a journey for you. It's a marathon journey. You just have got to stay patient,” Murli Theegala said. “I think he was very resilient and patient with himself. I think he went and proved himself today.”

Murli said he has talked to Sahith, who was a three-time NCAA All-American at Pepperdine University, about his heritage, being from Indian descent, being an inspiration for India.

“It means a lot to me because a lot of my family is still back in India. I'm very proud of my Indian heritage. I just love seeing other Indians rise to the occasion in sports,” Sahith said.

“There's a lot of things I do in daily life where that stems from my culture and my heritage. My parents are the first ones from their family to be in the States.”

Theegala was welcomed to the 18th green by tournament officials for the trophy presentation. He was joined by Andy McDowell, executive director of the tournament; Todd Shallan, managing director at Silverado; Jim Overbeck, senior vice president of Fortinet; and Keith Jensen, chief financial officer for Fortinet.

Taking second was S.H. Kim (final round 68), 19-under 269.

In third was Cam Davis (70), 17-under 271.

Finishing fourth was Eric Cole (70), 16-under 272.

Placing fifth was Justin Thomas (72), 15-under 273. Thomas is a 15-time winner on Tour. He has won two majors and is a past FedExCup champion.

“It was awesome to watch how well Sahith played today. He did everything he needed to do to get the job done today,” said Davis.

“It was an awesome week. I really enjoyed everything about this week actually. It was relaxing. I love being here. The weather was just about the best all year we had for a full week straight. I loved how firm and fast the course got. So, I had a really enjoyable time.”

Tournaments in the FedExCup Fall, according to www.pgatour.com, offer winners the same benefits as regular season events — including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, 500 FedExCup points and spots in The Players, The Sentry and those major championships that invite PGA Tour winners.

It was Theegala’s fourth start in a PGA Tour event in Napa.

“The whole time today I just wanted to keep the pedal down,” he said. “I really tried to not look at leaderboards at all on the front. I didn't really even have a target score in mind. I just knew if I put it in the right positions, I can go low out here. I was able to get aggressive with some iron shots.”

There is a connection that he has with Silverado and the area, as he stays with Tom and Jennifer Sims at their home in Napa. Zack Sims is also one of his closest friends.

Zack, a 2012 Napa High graduate, got in town Sunday after playing in a DP World Tour First Stage Qualifying School event, Sept. 12-15, at Arlandastad Golf in Rosersberg, Sweden. Sims finished in a tie for 80th, posting rounds of 73, 72 and 74, and did not advance.

“It was awesome having him out here today. He's legit the nicest person I know, the most optimistic guy,” Theegala said of Zack Sims. “Traveling on the road with him for a year … rubbed off on me for a bit. I was always a little bit pessimistic about stuff, but Zack's the man. Zack’s truly become one of my best friends over the last three years. We got a picture with the trophy – it means a lot to me.

“I can't thank Tom and Jennifer enough for hosting me. It truly feels like a home game. They've cooked me up some really, really nice meals over the last three years. I just feel like I'm one of their kids, feels like a second home to me up here. They mean so much to me. First tournament that I've played four times.”

Zack Sims said every aspect of Theegala’s game is phenomenal.

“His short game is just next level. He can make par from anywhere and his recovery shots are amazing,” said Sims. “His putting, he's bound to make a 30-footer or something a round, which just really helps with momentum of the round and just shooting low. Everyone is super excited for him.”

Sims spent part of the year at Muirfield Village Golf Club, in Dublin, Ohio, as an instructor for a junior elite program.

“Great kids and really good golfers. Super enjoyable,” he said.

Sims turned professional after playing his college golf for Holy Names University, a private school, in Oakland, where he was named to the Division II PING All-West Regional team by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

He was named All-Monticello Empire League all four years at Napa High. He played very well for Santa Rosa Junior College, as he was named to All-Big 8 Conference, All-Northern California and All-State teams.

Theegala now joins a Silverado winner’s circle that features some of the biggest names in golf, including Johnny Miller, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Lee Trevino, Tom Kite, Dave Stockton and Billy Casper.

Other champions here: Kermit Zarley, Ken Still, George Knudson, Ed Sneed, J.C. Snead, Miller Barber, John Fought, Sangmoon Bae, Emiliano Grillo, Brendan Steele, Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, Stewart Cink and Max Homa.

This is the 10th straight year of Silverado hosting the PGA Tour on its North Course, which was re-designed by Johnny Miller, a 25-time PGA Tour champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member.

Silverado also hosted the Frys.com Open (2014-2015) and the Safeway Open (2016-2020).

Silverado’s long history of hosting PGA Tour events dates back to the 1960s.

The Kaiser International Open Invitational (1968-1976) and Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic (1977-1980), both PGA Tour events, were played at Silverado.

Furthermore, The Transamerica and Napa Valley Championship, both PGA Tour Champions events, were held at Silverado from 1989-2002.

Scholarship presentation

Gavin Brazelton, operations system analyst at Silverado Resort, was presented with the 2024 Exclusive Networks North America and Fortinet Cybersecurity Scholarship on Sunday.

The scholarship amount is up to $50,000.

Presenting the scholarship was Jim Overbeck, senior vice president of marketing at Fortinet, and Brian Vincik, Senior Vice President of North America for Exclusive Networks.

“Gavin is very well known at Silverado. He just contributes 1,000% to the organization. I always see him around. He's always willing to help,” said Vincik. “I said, this is a type of individual that we want to be involved with and we want to be able to work with.

“We're really thrilled to have him be a part of this program. He's got the right attitude. We're going to do things beyond the scholarship to make sure that Gavin goes to different events and different industry things that that will even get him more networked and be able to contribute even more."

“We're so fortunate and privileged to be a partner of Fortinet. We're very fortunate to be a part of this industry and we look forward to next year as well being here and supporting these kinds of initiatives.”

