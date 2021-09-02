PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship: Silverado tourney back with new title sponsor

“We’re so excited that PGA Tour golf is here in the Napa Valley and the way the community has come together to support this event over the last few years and really helped elevate it, and to now welcome Fortinet to bring this to another level is something we’re all very excited for.”

The week after the Fortinet Championship, an official FedExCup event, is the Ryder Cup.

There are nine official events played during the balance of the 2021 calendar year for a total of 10 events that are played during the fall, the Tour reported.

“From a competitive standpoint, to come out and play well in the first event of the year, gets them those points to start the FedEx cup season, and they really get a jump on the rest of the field,” said Matt McEvoy, Executive Director of the Fortinet Championship. “So competitively, it makes a big difference for the players.”