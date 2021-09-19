PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship: Knous, McNealy share lead going into final round

Knous made an 8-foot birdie putt from off the green on 18.

“Me and my caddie had a great read,” Knous said. “It was just going to break a little bit right at the end. Put a good stroke on it, perfect speed, and there you go.”

McNealy entered the day with the lead, but fell three strokes behind after struggling with his driver on the front nine.

McNealy was 2 over for the round midway through the back nine when he got rolling. He made a 22-foot putt for birdie on 13, rolled another long putt in for birdie on 16, then sank two more birdie putts on the final two.

“It was a crazy day,” said McNealy, who, like Knous is seeking his first tour win. “I remember hitting a good tee shot down the middle on the 12th with a utility iron and everything seemed to slow down and calm down for me. I started seeing my lines with the putter.”

McNealy stayed in the hunt despite appearing to hurt his right wrist punching out from a tree well on No. 3, the first of his four bogeys on the front nine.