PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship: Patience pays off for Reavie; Mickelson in his last event of 2021

Phil Mickelson wants to get all he can out of this week’s Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, as it’s the last PGA Tour event that he will play in 2021.
He is planning to take three months off, but before he does, Mickelson said he has some things to work on, to try and conclude the inaugural event on a positive note.
“We’re all wanting to get the season started off on a good foot and hopefully play well,” he said. “I just love playing, although I am looking forward to some time off. So I’ll play here and then I should have a little time off.”
Mickelson is playing for the first time since finishing in a tie for 66th place at the BMW Championship, the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland in late August.
“After a long offseason, you don’t really know how your game is. You could be very rusty,” he said.
In the history of golf, Mickelson is one of the game’s greatest players — a 45-time PGA Tour winner, a six-time major champion, a World Golf Hall of Fame member, the winner of the 2021 PGA Championship in May at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, a 12-time Ryder Cup member, 12-time Presidents Cup member, and the winner of two events so far on the PGA Tour Champions.
He is making his seventh start at Silverado, a par-72, 7,123-yard layout that puts up a defense with narrow fairways and tough greens.
The tournament, which has a 156-player field and $7 million purse, is televised by Golf Channel all four days, from 3-6 p.m. The winner receives $1.26 million and 500 FedExCup points.
“I think it’s a fun golf course, a fun place and it’s a great way to start the season and get things going on a good note,” said Mickelson. “The wives have a great time going to the vineyards. The practice facilities are good and the golf course is cool. The course is firm, fast, challenging.
“It’s just a great event.”
Mickelson is also one of the big storylines of the Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season that bridges two years. He is one of the headliners — the first player to win a major title after turning 50 years old with his 45th career victory at the PGA Championship. He finished last season at No. 70 in the FedExCup standings. He is one of only six players to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs in all 15 years of the FedExCup era.
Mickelson began play in the Fortinent Championship early Thursday, at 7:55 a.m. He opened with a 2-under-par 70.
He had four birdies, coming on Nos. 5, 12, 16 and 17. His bogeys were on Nos. 2 and 6.
He had 29 putts, hit 14-of-18 greens and 6-of-14 fairways. His driving distance was at 298 yards.
It was cool at the start of the day, then turned sunny with temperatures in the low 70s and a light breeze. Conditions are dry, firm and fast.
Rahm returns
Jon Rahm, No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, withdrew from the pro-am on Wednesday with stomach issues. He returned to Silverado and started out with an even-par 72 in the first round.
“Not my best ball-striking day. A little tight today probably from having to be in bed for so long (Wednesday. So a little tight. Just didn’t feel as fluid as it usually does,” said Rahm. “Even with how I felt, I played a little bit better than I thought I was going to, to be honest. Started great, started to hit some good shots. Too bad I couldn’t capitalize on some of the good chances early on.”
Rahm had birdies on Nos. 5 and 16. He bogeyed Nos. 3 and 7.
He hit 6-of-14 fairways and 13-of-18 greens in regulation. He had 30 putts. His driving distance was at 299.3 yards.
“Towards the end, a lot of times my mind just wasn’t in it,” said Rahm. “I was having a hard time focusing, given the fact that I haven’t had a solid meal since Tuesday morning. My best guess is just a little run down from the season.
“I’m feeling good now. We have three more days to go. You can’t win it today. You can certainly lose it, and it wasn’t my best day. A good meal tonight and a good night’s sleep and I’ll be OK.”
Rahm finished No. 2 in the FedExCup standings last season. He led the PGA Tour in scoring average and top-10 finishes.
“I played really good this past season. I mean, I played amazing golf,” he said. “I do pride myself on consistency, so seeing all those top-10s, it’s a job well done.”
Rahm won the U.S. Open in June at Torrey Pines South in San Diego.
He is the only player in this week’s field who is playing in the Ryder Cup, Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Rahm, who is from Barrika, Spain, will play for the European team.
“Another one of the reasons why I wanted to come here — at least I’m playing a championship golf course. It’s firm. It’s fast. I feel like for at least the mental aspect of it, it’s better to stay here.”
Rahm is making his second start at this event, having tied for 15th in 2006.
First-round highlights
Chez Reavie took the first-round lead, firing a 7-under 65, a round that was highlighted by eight birdies and 24 putts. He birdied Nos. 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 16 and 17. His only bogey came on No. 14.
“I was able to come out and make some birdies,” he said. “When it’s firm and fast out here, you’ve got to be in the fairways and then the fairways are that much tougher to hit so you really have to pick your spots and hit the right clubs off the tees to even give yourself a chance.
“You have to shape it both ways out here. You have holes you want to hit a fade and holes you want to draw it on, then you’ve got some gnarly bunkers out there so you’ve got to dictate what your shot shape is. It’s nice. A lot of it is just controlling your distance off the tee as well.”
Reavie hit 8-of-14 fairways and 13-of-18 greens in regulation.
“It was kind of a slow start, but I told myself to stay patient, you have plenty of chances to make birdies, and I was able to do that coming in,” he said.
Adam Hadwin opened with a 6-under 66. He had birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 5, 10, 12, 16 and 18. His only bogey was on the 15th hole.
“It was just a good round overall, did a lot of good things, made a few putts there in kind of the middle of the back side,” said Hadwin, who had 23 putts.
He hit 6-of-14 fairways and 11-of-18 greens.
“It’s a great golf course and I think it plays better when it gets firm and fast like this. There isn’t a ton of rough, but with it being so dry, you get flyers, you’ve got to play away from pins. The greens are firm. You’ve got to be spot on with your distances. I’m happy. Good start. Hopefully some more of that the next three (rounds).”
Also at 66 is Cameron Tringale.
