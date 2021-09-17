PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship: Patience pays off for Reavie; Mickelson in his last event of 2021

“I was able to come out and make some birdies,” he said. “When it’s firm and fast out here, you’ve got to be in the fairways and then the fairways are that much tougher to hit so you really have to pick your spots and hit the right clubs off the tees to even give yourself a chance.

“You have to shape it both ways out here. You have holes you want to hit a fade and holes you want to draw it on, then you’ve got some gnarly bunkers out there so you’ve got to dictate what your shot shape is. It’s nice. A lot of it is just controlling your distance off the tee as well.”

Reavie hit 8-of-14 fairways and 13-of-18 greens in regulation.

“It was kind of a slow start, but I told myself to stay patient, you have plenty of chances to make birdies, and I was able to do that coming in,” he said.

Adam Hadwin opened with a 6-under 66. He had birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 5, 10, 12, 16 and 18. His only bogey was on the 15th hole.

“It was just a good round overall, did a lot of good things, made a few putts there in kind of the middle of the back side,” said Hadwin, who had 23 putts.

He hit 6-of-14 fairways and 11-of-18 greens.