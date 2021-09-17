PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship: Patience pays off for Reavie; Rahm well off lead but motivated

Chez Reavie waits on the seventh hole with his caddie and a five-stroke lead during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Jon Rahm putts on the sixth green during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Jon Rahm putts on the sixth green during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Phil Mickelson walks off the distance from the sixth fairway as his recovery would be from the 13th hole’s fairway during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Kevin Tway is up and out of the sand on No. 1 during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Chez Reavie putts for par on the green on the seventh hole with a 5-stroke lead during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Cameron Champ lines up his par putt on the sixth green during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Kevin Na putts at the seventh hole during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Phil Mickelson and Cameron Champ walk ahead of the swelling gallery for their threesome up the first fairway during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Max Homa lines up a birdie putt as Si Woo Kim looks on during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Phil Mickelson tees off on the seventh hole with a full gallery during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Si Woo Kim hits his recovery shot just short of the sixth green during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Phil Mickelson chips up onto the No. 2 green during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Si Woo Kim places the ball for his par putt at the sixth green during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Kevin Tway putts on No. 6 during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Cameron Champ tees off on the seventh hole with a full gallery during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Phil Mickelson putts for par on the seventh green during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Phil Mickelson putts on the 18th green, his ninth hole of the day, during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Phil Mickelson hits a recovery shot to the 18th, his ninth hole of the day, during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Jon Rahm signals an errant shot to the left at No. 1, his 10th hole of the day, during the first round of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday.
Dinner is served in stages late Tuesday afternoon for the Pro-Am Pairings Party on Tuesday in advance of the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour's 2021-22 season opener, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press
Jon Rahm is motivated, even if he’s not feeling well.
The top-ranked Spanish star had two birdies and two bogeys Thursday in an even-par 72 in the first round of the Fortinet Championship, leaving him well back of the leaders at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Chez Reavie had the lead at 65, with Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin a stroke back. Six others were two off the pace. Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama was at 69, and Phil Mickelson shot 70.
“I was having a hard time focusing given the fact that I haven’t had a solid meal since Tuesday morning,” Rahm said. “My best guess is just a little run down from the season. Maybe having a little bit too much good rich food Monday and Tuesday just did it for my stomach.”
Rahm began feeling ill earlier this week and pulled out of the pro-am Wednesday to rest. He said he felt worse than when he tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was forced to withdraw from the Memorial after leading by six strokes through three rounds.
“Way, way worse,” Rahm said. “That Saturday I couldn’t have given you any more diagnosis than maybe a light cold based on what I was feeling that day. I would have never guessed it was COVID. So yeah, I feel way worse right now than I did.”
After the disappointment at Memorial, he won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in June for his first major championship. He won the money title, the Vardon Trophy for the lowest scoring average and had 15 top-10 finishes.