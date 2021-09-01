PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship: Three major winners to play at Silverado

Jon Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open champion who is ranked No. 1 in the world, 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama are confirmed to play at the Fortinet Championship Sept. 15-19 on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.

Other notable early commitments include the 2019 Fortinet Championship winner Cameron Champ, Harold Varner III, ranked No. 44 in the FedEx Cup standings, 2018 and 2017 Fortinet Championship winner Brendan Steele, and 10-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker.

“We believe the 2021 Fortinet Championship will feature one of our strongest fields yet and we are thrilled to have Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama headline our early commitments,” said Tournament Executive Director Matt McEvoy.

More player announcements are expected following the PGA Tour Championship this week in Atlanta.

Stewart Cink won the 2020 version of the Fortinet Championship, which has also hosted big names such as Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Fred Couples, Matt Kuchar, Keegan Bradley, Lee Westwood, Adam Scott, Mickelson, Rahm, Matsuyama, Champ, Steele and Snedeker.