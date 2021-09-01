 Skip to main content
PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship: Three major winners to play in Fortinet Championship
PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship

PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship: Three major winners to play in Fortinet Championship

  Updated
BMW Championship Golf

Jon Rahm, of Spain, tees off from the fifth hole during the third round of the BMW Championship on Aug. 28 at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.

Jon Rahm, the 2021 U.S. Open champion who is ranked No. 1 in the world, 2021 PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama are confirmed to play at the Fortinet Championship Sept. 15-19 on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.

Other notable early commitments include the 2019 Fortinet Championship winner Cameron Champ, Harold Varner III, ranked No. 44 in the FedEx Cup standings, 2018 and 2017 Fortinet Championship winner Brendan Steele, and 10-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker.

“We believe the 2021 Fortinet Championship will feature one of our strongest fields yet and we are thrilled to have Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama headline our early commitments,” said Tournament Executive Director Matt McEvoy.

More player announcements are expected following the PGA Tour Championship this week in Atlanta.

BMW Championship Golf

Phil Mickelson tees off during the BMW Championship on Aug. 27 at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.

Stewart Cink won the 2020 version of the Fortinet Championship, which has also hosted big names such as Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Fred Couples, Matt Kuchar, Keegan Bradley, Lee Westwood, Adam Scott, Mickelson, Rahm, Matsuyama, Champ, Steele and Snedeker.

Daily tickets include admission to golf, after-golf concerts, and other on-site, fan-friendly venues such as the Food & Wine Pavilion, featuring Chef Thomas Keller’s Ad Hoc and La Calenda.

BMW Championship Golf

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, tees off from the third hole during the third round of the BMW Championship on Aug. 28 at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.

The 2021 Fortinet Concert Series will feature country music star Chase Rice on Thursday, platinum-selling Bush on Friday, and Grammy Award winner Weezer on Saturday. The concerts each begin at about 7 p.m.

Visit fortinetchampionship.com for more information on the tournament, concerts and tickets.

