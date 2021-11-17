Soccer: Fishlock, Harvey and Dydasco earn NWSL honors

OL Reign midfielder Jessica Fishlock has been named the National Women's Soccer League Most Valuable Player for this season.

Fishlock, who has been with the Reign since the league's launch in 2013, had five goals and four assists in 21 starts this season, with 76.4% passing accuracy.

The Reign finished second in the NWSL standings, despite the upheaval of switching head coaches midway through the season.

“If you speak to most people around the league and ask the coaches if they could take one player from our team, it would always be (Jess),” Reign coach Laura Harvey said in a statement. “I think that’s just a compliment of what she’s always brought to this team. The journey that she’s been on to get to this point has been phenomenal. I’m glad that she’s getting some recognition that she deserves.”

Harvey won NWSL Coach of the Year after taking over the team in July following the dismissal of Farid Benstiti. It is Harvey's second stint as coach of the Reign, which she led from 2013-17.

“I was just so excited to work with Laura again, truly so excited. I knew she was going to be phenomenal for us and especially for the youngsters in this group. We learned loads from her and that just made us better and better,” Fishlock said.

The Reign were eliminated from the playoffs last weekend with a 2-1 semifinal loss to the Washington Spirit.

The Spirit will play for the league championship Saturday against the Chicago Red Stars, who defeated the top-seeded Portland Thorns 2-0 in last weekend's other semifinal.

The league previously announced that Caprice Dydasco of Gotham FC was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Winners of the league's postseason awards are determined by a vote of players, coaches, front office staff, media and fans.

Spirit reach final with 2-1 win over Reign

TACOMA, Wash. — Ashley Sanchez broke a tie in the 68th minute and the Washington Spirit advanced to the NWSL championship game with a 2-1 victory over OL Reign on Sunday.

The Spirit, undefeated in their last eight matches, will face the Chicago Red Stars next Saturday in Louisville, Ky. It is the first time the Spirit have gone to the postseason since 2016.

Eugenie Le Sommer gave the Reign the early lead with a goal in the third minute. The Spirit pulled even on Trinity's Rodman's goal in the 12th.

It was the seventh goal of the season for Rodman, a Rookie of the Year finalist and the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman. At 19, she is the youngest player to score in the playoffs.

Sanchez gave the Spirit the lead with a goal from a seemingly impossible angle off a corner kick.

The result for the Spirit comes amid a turbulent season. The team's coach, Richie Burke, was dismissed in September for violating the league's anti-harassment policy. The Spirit also had to forfeit two regular-season games because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Spirit were 2-1-0 over the Reign in the regular season.

Red Stars in final after blanking Thorns 2-0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Katie Johnson and Sarah Woldmoe each scored and the Chicago Red Stars advanced to the National Women's Soccer League championship game with a 2-0 semifinal victory over the Portland Thorns on Sunday.

The Thorns won the NWSL Shield this season for best regular-season record. They have won the NWSL championship twice, in the league's inaugural season in 2013 and again in 2017.

Portland was without midfielder Lindsey Horan because of an eye injury. She released a statement just before the game that said she took a knock in practice on Saturday and lost vision for a few hours.

The Thorns were also without midfielder Crystal Dunn, who announced this week that she is pregnant and due in the spring.

The Red Stars were without Mallory Pugh because of coronavirus protocol.

Chicago was hurt in the 23rd minute when attacker Kealia Watt injured her right knee and had to leave the game.

Watt's replacement, Katie Johnson, scored in the 37th minute to give the Red Stars the lead. Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby leaped but couldn't deflect the shot from distance to the near post.

The Red Stars doubled the lead in the 59th minute on Sarah Woldmoe's goal.

Chicago goalkeeper Cassie Miller made six saves.

Bixby collapsed to the field after the loss in tears, and was helped off by her teammates. The game was the last for Thorns coach Mark Parsons, who is leaving to coach the Netherlands women's national team full time.

Following the game, Bixby went to Twitter to reveal that she had lost her father earlier this week.

“I don’t feel like I owe anyone an explanation, but I do feel like I’m ready to say it. My father died this week by suicide. And I’ve surprised myself by how strong I’ve been, but I couldn’t hold it anymore. My playing for this city meant so much to him,” she wrote. “I think regardless of the outcome tonight, I would’ve broke down— you can only hold it in for so long. Thank you, rose city, for the unconditional support this year. It was a good one.”

The two teams also met in the 2019 semifinals, with the Red Stars advancing to the title game on a 1-0 victory.