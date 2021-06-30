Tour de France Cycling: Pogacar routs rivals in time trial

Pogacar snatched the yellow jersey in a high-drama time trial on the eve of the finish in Paris last year. He became the first rider Wednesday to win two consecutive time trials at the Tour since Bradley Wiggins in 2012.

Van der Poel fought hard in the closing stages and produced his best time trial ever to keep the coveted yellow jersey, crossing the line exhausted with his mouth wide open.

“I surprised myself today," said Van der Poel, who rides for the Alpecin-Fenix team. “I'm really proud of this performance. When I said I was going to lose the jersey today it was not a lie, it's not my specialty."

Pogacar was 19 seconds faster than time trial specialist Stefan Kung. Jonas Vingegaard was third, 27 seconds behind.

Overall, Pogacar lags eight seconds behind Van der Poel.

Roglic, who was Pogacar’s main rival last year, said he was proud of his performance following his heavy crash two days earlier.

“It’s hard, definitely. All the time trials are always very painful, let’s say it like that,” Roglic said. “But I just missed some power. I really squeezed totally everything out of myself.”

Thomas was also recovering from a crash and said he did the best he could.

“Obviously, I didn’t feel 100% but I don’t want to bang on about that, I tried to do what I could and it wasn’t enough really,” he said. “I woke up this morning and felt terrible, but once I got going and loosened up it was better. It’s just one of those things that you have to crack on and deal with — just keep fighting I guess.”