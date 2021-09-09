U.S. Open Tennis: Djokovic rallies past Berrettini, nears first calendar-year Grand Slam since 1969

“When I dropped the first set, I just went to a different level and I stayed there ’til the last point,” Djokovic said about his latest victory. “That’s something that definitely encourages me and gives me a lot of confidence.”

He cleaned up his act by cutting down on errors, with three in the second set and three in the third, during which the retractable roof was shut because of expected rain.

Just holding serve became an ordeal for Berrettini, so much so that he let out a sigh of relief when he finally held after getting broken three times in a span of four games across the middle two sets. By then, though, he had given away the second and had fallen behind 3-0 in the third. The fourth also reached that score, and Djokovic was one step closer to his goals.

“Of course I’m aware of the history, of course it gives me motivation,” Djokovic said at his news conference. “If I start to think about it too much, it burdens me mentally. I want to really go back to the basics and what really works for me mentally.”

