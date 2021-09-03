U.S. Open Tennis: Muguruza, Halep take rare strong US Open runs into 4th round

She said during her interview on the court after the match that it was good to be playing this late in the U.S. Open for the first time in three years. Her brother sent her a message saying it was actually two years longer.

“I correct it now,” she said during her news conference.

Halep had lost in the first round in both 2017 and 2018 — the latter the first time that had happened to the No. 1 seed in the first round at the U.S. Open — and her success this time was tough to expect after she missed Wimbledon and the French Open with a calf injury.

The No. 12 seed from Romania needed seven set points to finally win the tiebreaker — after she was broken at love when serving for the set at 6-5.

She eventually won it when the 19th-seeded Rybakina double-faulted, then worked her way to the round of 16 for the first time since reaching the quarterfinals in 2016.

“I know that every match is a battle,” Halep said. “But I’m there, and if I’m healthy, I’m confident that I can play my game.”

Muguruza will next play No. 8 seed Barbora Krejcikova, the French Open champion who is into the fourth round in her debut in the main draw of the U.S. Open.