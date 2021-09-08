U.S. Open Tennis: Raducanu, 18, Olympic champ Zverev reach semis

“I think it’s more of a thing that the media and people around me are very busy with and me, I’m just trying to focus on my game,” de Groot said.

Djokovic still has a chance at the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969, but his Golden Slam hopes were lost when Alexander Zverev beat him in the Olympic semifinals.

Alcott and de Groot say they wanted Djokovic to do it, but learned something when he didn't.

“I think following him, you could also sort of see his struggle, see how he's just a human and how he’s not a robot,” de Groot said. “And I think his performance, it just showed how it’s not just a given that you just keep on winning and I think I really took that with me going into my own Games.”

Alcott has come to New York with a chance at a calendar-year Grand Slam, only to fall short. Seeing Djokovic fall in Tokyo was another reminder not to look too far ahead.

“I saw him lose and I thought to myself, maybe he was thinking about it and that pressure might have added to it,” Alcott said. “So I said, ‘I’m not going to think about it.’”