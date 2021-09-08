U.S. Open Tennis: Raducanu, 18, Olympic champ Zverev reach semis

NEW YORK — When Emma Raducanu got to Flushing Meadows to try to win her way through qualifying and earn what would be a berth in her second Grand Slam tournament, she was not planning on a particularly long stay.
Look at her now, two weeks into this adventure: The 18-year-old from Britain is the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. And she hasn't even dropped a set yet.
“My flights were booked at the end of qualifying,” Raducanu said with a chuckle Wednesday, “so it’s a nice problem to have."
Showing off the shots and poise of someone much more experienced, the 150th-ranked Raducanu became the second unseeded teen in two days to secure a spot in the final four, eliminating Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Not bad for someone ranked outside the top 350 in June after going about 1 1/2 years without a match — in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, in part because her parents wanted her to finish high school.
“I’m not here to chase any records right now,” said Raducanu, only the third woman not ranked in the top 100 to make it this far at the U.S. Open and only the fourth qualifier to advance to the semifinals at any major tournament since the Open era began in 1968. “I’m just taking care of what I can do (in) the moment.”
Raducanu has won all 16 sets she has contested through eight matches in New York — three during the qualifying rounds and another five in the main draw. She next will face No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, a two-time Grand Slam runner-up, or No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece, a semifinalist at this year's French Open, on Thursday.
The other women's semifinal will be 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
In the men's quarterfinals Wednesday, Olympic champion and 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev stretched his winning streak to 16 matches with a 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4 victory over unseeded Lloyd Harris.
Harris went up 5-3 in the opening set but got broken while serving for it. He then held a set point at 6-5 in the tiebreaker but couldn't convert, and the fourth-seeded Zverev was on his way. The 24-year-old from Germany grabbed the next three points for that set, then moved out to leads of 3-0 in the second and 4-0 in the third.
“Somehow managed to win that first set,” Zverev said. “Loosened me up a little bit.”
Shortly after he lost to Dominic Thiem in last year's final at Flushing Meadows, Zverev was accused by a former girlfriend of domestic abuse, allegations he repeatedly has denied.
His second consecutive U.S. Open semifinal will come against No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is bidding for a calendar-year Grand Slam, or No. 6 Matteo Berrettini. Their quarterfinal, a rematch of the Wimbledon final won by Djokovic in July, was scheduled for Wednesday night.
“I am going to watch it, like everybody else, I guess,” Zverev said. “I hope it goes for 8 hours and 30 minutes.”
Raducanu made her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon thanks to a wild-card invitation and she made it to the fourth round before stopping during that match when she had trouble breathing.
That tournament allowed the world to begin to get familiar with her style of crisp, clean tennis, managing to attack early in points from the baseline without sacrificing accuracy. By the end against the 11th-seeded Bencic, a U.S. Open semifinalist in 2019, Raducanu had nearly twice as many winners as unforced errors, 23-12.
She also showed gumption, both at the beginning, when she was undaunted by a 3-1 deficit and claimed the next five games, and at the end, when she fell behind love-30 each of the last two times she served before hanging on.
“Obviously she’s very solid,” said Bencic, who hadn't dropped a set in the tournament before Wednesday, “to just kind of stay tough till the end and just play her game and kind of not let me in again.”
When Bencic double-faulted to get broken and fall behind 3-2 in the second set, she trudged, slow as can be, to a corner of the court to retrieve her towel. When she got to her sideline seat, she whacked her racket against her equipment bag, then plopped herself down and smacked the racket against the ground.
Raducanu jogged to the sideline, showered in applause and cheers from the crowd.
Just like the prior afternoon, the Ashe spectators lent their considerable support to a teenager whose name is not yet well-known and who's not yet all that accustomed to gracing these stages.
On Tuesday, a day after turning 19 and sharing cupcakes with Raducanu and others in the locker room, it was Fernandez getting past No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) to become the youngest semifinalist at Flushing Meadows since Maria Sharapova in 2005.
On Wednesday, it was the even-younger Raducanu's turn.
Her father is Romanian, her mother is Chinese, and Raducanu was born in Toronto, before the family moved to England when Emma was 2.
Mom and Dad did not make the trip to New York — and they’re not exactly in constant contact with their precocious daughter.
“I haven’t actually called my parents for quite a while,” Raducanu said with a sheepish smile and a roll of her eyes. “Yesterday, like the day before, they were ghosting me.”
Wheelchair stars can make history
Dylan Alcott and Diede de Groot have a chance at tennis history Novak Djokovic can no longer make.
Unlike Djokovic, the wheelchair stars both won gold medals in Tokyo. Having already won the three major titles this year on the tennis tour, they arrived at the U.S. Open in position for the Golden Slam.
Both insist they aren't thinking about it.
“I know that sounds strange, but I don’t have expectations of myself to win everything anymore,” Alcott said.
"If I win everything, amazing. If I don’t, the sun will come up tomorrow. I think my girlfriend will still love me, my family won’t disown me, so I’ll be OK. So I want to do it, but I don’t think about it that much."
The Australian is the No. 1 seed in the eight-man wheelchair quad division. De Groot, from the Netherlands, is on top of the bracket for the women's singles tournament.
Both play their first matches Thursday.
Their biggest challenge might be fatigue. The Paralympics just ended over the weekend before the players had to make their way to New York.
“On Saturday was the gold-medal game. Then drank about 20 beers and then got on a flight at 6 a.m. Sunday morning,” Alcott said.
That's how he prepared for a Grand Slam tournament?
“You’ve got to celebrate,” he said. “We won a bloody gold medal.”
Steffi Graf in 1988 is the only player to win the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and a gold medal in the same year. A Golden Slam wasn't even a possibility for wheelchair players until recently, as Wimbledon didn't add wheelchair singles until 2016.
“I think it’s more of a thing that the media and people around me are very busy with and me, I’m just trying to focus on my game,” de Groot said.
Djokovic still has a chance at the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969, but his Golden Slam hopes were lost when Alexander Zverev beat him in the Olympic semifinals.
Alcott and de Groot say they wanted Djokovic to do it, but learned something when he didn't.
“I think following him, you could also sort of see his struggle, see how he's just a human and how he’s not a robot,” de Groot said. “And I think his performance, it just showed how it’s not just a given that you just keep on winning and I think I really took that with me going into my own Games.”
Alcott has come to New York with a chance at a calendar-year Grand Slam, only to fall short. Seeing Djokovic fall in Tokyo was another reminder not to look too far ahead.
“I saw him lose and I thought to myself, maybe he was thinking about it and that pressure might have added to it,” Alcott said. “So I said, ‘I’m not going to think about it.’”
Alcott is nearing the end of a stellar sporting career. Born with a tumor wrapped around his spinal cord — surgery removed it but left him a quadriplegic — the 30-year-old won a Paralympic gold medal in basketball in 2008 before switching to tennis.
Besides the radio and TV work he already does, he wants to pursue acting along with spending more time on his Dylan Alcott Foundation that helps young, disabled Australians.
“So I love tennis, but it’s not the be all, end all in my life,” Alcott said.
The 24-year-old de Groot, whose right leg is shorter than her left, already made wheelchair history in 2019 when she became the first women's player to hold all four Grand Slam singles titles at the same time.
Where the Paralympics had always been the priority, she said the Grand Slam tournaments are growing in stature for wheelchair players.
Now she might do something none of them have.
“For me at the moment, just playing any tournament, it’s so much better than last year where all of it was canceled,” she said. “So I think at the moment I just enjoy everything.”