Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Aquino reaped rewards of sacrifice on mat

It is not every day that a household breakdancing event leads to a legendary wrestling career, but the story of 1991 Vintage High graduate Francis Aquino isn’t one you hear every day.

The Crushers have two CIF state champions in the sport — George Moskowite, who won the heavyweight title in 1976, and Daniel Murphree, who claimed the 145-pound crown in 2003. But one would have to look long and hard to find a journey that could accompany Aquino’s greatness.

On the mat, Aquino’s resume is as thick as a phonebook. He had a career record of 162-18-4. He qualified for four state meets, three by winning Sac-Joaquin Section championships, and earned two state medals. He was also a two-time Monticello Empire League champion.

Aquino is one of 12 inductees in the 2021 Vintage Athletic Hall of Fame class, which is twice as big as most because the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic. Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal said the induction dinner has been planned for April or May.

Also in the new class, in alphabetical order, are Barry Forsythe (Class of 1987), Carol Hisey (Coach), David Hubbard (1973), Natalie LaRochelle Stratton (2005), Missy Loban (1976), Anette Madsen Yazidi (1981), Steve Porter (1988), Paul Stornetta (Special Category), Carl Wagner (1982), Lea Wallace Carvalho (2006) and Maika Watanabe (2003).

Aquino was a four-time NCAA Division II All-American at San Francisco State and he is also a candidate for the Gators’ Hall of Fame.

“A lot of individuals have great high school careers but don’t pan out in their craft,” Aquino said. “When I look at my high school career and what I know now about wrestling, I didn’t think of it as a great honor. I think what developed me and what turned me into a next-level athlete was my college career. At that level, it makes you or breaks you. I didn’t think of it as a great honor at first until family members started saying, ‘That’s an honor, Francis.’ You have to realize that not a lot of people get into the Hall of Fame. I’m thankful for the people that helped me get to that point. I’m greatly honored.”

Knowing Aquino’s success, however, is understanding his journey. His legendary career spawned from breakdancing, an energetic and acrobatic version of street dancing most commonly associated with hip-hop or funk music.

Aquino and his family grew up in American Canyon but attended Vintage because American Canyon did not have a high school until 2010. Aquino’s older brother, Japeth, was a Vintage football player. Several neighborhood kids would gather in the garage at the Aquino house to breakdance on cardboard.

“The story behind it was that we were a bunch of American Canyon kids getting into trouble around the neighborhood,” Aquino quipped. “There was a guy named Brian Curtis that would come over. He was a scrawny kid. He challenged my brother to a wrestling match. My brother was big, yoked and strong. I remember Brian totally killed him. We were in shock. We were like, ‘Jay, you’re strong, you seem pretty athletic, why don’t you come out for wrestling?’ Jay was like, ‘That sport? That’s not for me.’

"But after that, he joined the wrestling team. He practiced for two days and went to the novice tournament at Armijo. We went to watch him. This was a new sport to us. He won the tournament. We thought he was king of the hill. I was like, ‘Wow, you’re good.’ Realizing the novice tournament was a low-caliber event, I fell in love with it.”

Francis joined the Vallejo Police Activities League program, and the rest is history. Aquino went 29-9-2 as a freshman wrestling in the 98-pound weight class. As a sophomore, wrestling at 112, he went 30-6-2. Aquino went from very good to nearly unbeatable as a junior and senior at 119 and 125 pounds, respectively.

Aquino compiled a combined record of 103-3 in that span, placing fourth at the CIF State meet as a junior and third as a senior in a 125-pound weight class that was loaded for bear. His only loss as a senior was in the semifinals to Detren Gane of Roosevelt-Fresno, who then lost to Jimmy Aguirre of Clovis in the final. Aquino defeated Gilroy’s Sergio Mar by pin for third place.

Aquino wrestled Aguirre, a four-time state champion, in the semifinals of the 1990 state meet and lost just 6-5. The backstory was that Aquino scored what appeared to be a takedown that would have put him in front 7-6.

Aquino is also a four-time winner of the George Moskowite Award, an honor that goes to a Vintage wrestler that advances furthest in competition. Aquino holds the Vintage record for takedowns and consecutive wins.

Beyond success, wrestling taught Aquino about competitiveness and resilience. He grew up in a single-parent household because his father had passed away. Aquino became reacquainted with single-parenthood as an adult in 2018 when his wife, Michelle, died of kidney cancer.

“That is definitely a life-changer,” Aquino said. “I continue to deal with her loss as we continue living. It’s hard, but we’re getting through it.”

He has three kids, Jordan, Lauren and Kaelyn. Jordan wrestled collegiately at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota. Lauren is a senior and Kaelyn is a junior at Vacaville High, where Francis helps coach the wrestling team. He works as a regional manager for Chef’s Toys, which is a food service supplier.

Aquino attributed his success after wrestling and his resilience to the sacrifice it took to be successful on the mat. Aquino had a burning desire to be great and that passion has carried into his personal life.

“My career is just one portion of my life, but I have always outperformed my peers in any industry I was in and I attribute my success in wrestling to where I am today,” Aquino said. “I’m not sitting on the streets begging for food. I have a very good career. Financially, it has taken care of me since I graduated from college. With me being in a leadership role in a multi-million-dollar company, I call it success. But I’m also very thankful for everyone that has contributed in my field that have helped me develop into a leader. When I encounter hard times in my career and I think about working 14- to 18-hour days, I don’t consider that hard. Nothing will be harder than what I put my body through and what I sacrificed for success in wrestling.”

Like many boys, Aquino started his athletic endeavor playing Little League baseball — primarily because many other kids went in that direction. But he discovered that his competitive nature made him a perfect fit for wrestling.

“I just remember growing up as the youngest of four. I remember having to fight for everything. We grew up as a lower income family,” he said. “I had to compete to get a piece of food in the morning. My siblings and I are really close. We would compete against each other. What I realized was that nothing comes for free. You work your butt off to be successful. I realized that I had a talent at a young age. That was mainly my attitude to win. When I got involved in wrestling, it’s an individual sport but it is team-driven at the younger levels.”

Aquino’s ultimate joy came from having his hand raised after each victory but also the preparation and doing the extra work that it took to reach that point.

He recalled the exact moment when he believed he could go from good to great. It was during his junior year at the Reno Classic.

“I wrestled a kid from out of state. I think he was Washington,” Aquino recalled. “He was a top-ranked kid in that state. I beat him in a close match, 5-4, in the semifinals. My coach, Carl Murphree, came up to me and said, ‘That was a hell of a match.’ I said, ‘Thank you.’ There was this coach I did not know much about, Larry Nelson from Vacaville. He saw me wrestle my freshmen and sophomore years. He goes, ‘That Aquino kid is really showing a level of maturity and tenacity to make it to that next level.’”

Aquino has also learned that, as a coach, you cannot force kids to dedicate themselves to their craft.

“When I watch my kids grow up, kids have to be passionate about what they want to do,” he said. “You can do so much as a parent or coach, but it comes down to them. I had that. Kids don’t know what sacrifice is. We are just as much at fault as parents because we don’t want our kids to struggle or feel pain, but I think kids need to know what sacrifice is.”