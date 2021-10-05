WNBA Playoffs: Mercury beat Aces 87-60 to take 2-1 lead in WNBA semifinals

The series shifted across the desert to the Valley of the Sun, though not to the Mercury's home arena. The Footprint Center had previously booked Disney on Ice, so the Mercury were forced to play their first home game of the WNBA semifinals at Arizona State.

Phoenix got off to a fast start in Game 2 — a record 68 first-half points — and kicked off Game 3 with 11 straight points. Taurasi got it started with two early 3s and Turner took it from there, scoring 17 first-half points.

Phoenix led 46-31 at halftime turned to Griner early in the second half. She delivered, scoring on a series of shots inside to extend the Mercury's lead to 68-44 late in the third quarter — well on their way to another lopsided victory.

Wilson had a hard time shaking Turner in the first half and let out a scream after firing up an airball on a midrange jumper in the second. The 2020 league MVP later was hit with a technical foul arguing a foul call and finished with eight points on 2-of-14 shooting.

“It started with her free throws three games ago and I think it just wore on her a little bit,” Laimbeer said. “She had a good second half today, found the bounce that we've been looking for. Some of the shots still didn't go in, but at least the bounce and the confidence was there.”