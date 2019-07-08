Jalen Green, a 6-foot-6 guard in the class of 2020 and incoming Prolific Prep player, helped Team USA win a world championship on Sunday in a 93-79 win over Mali in the final of the 2019 U19 FIBA World Cup in Greece, capping an undefeated run in the tournament.
Green, along with his other college- and high school-aged teammates, recaptured the Gold Medal in the U19 World Championships after finishing third in the tournament two years ago.
It’s the seventh U19 World Championship for Team USA since the tournament began in 1979. Team USA went a perfect 7-0 in its nine days of games in Greece.
Green was the youngest of the 34 players who tried out for the U19 Team USA, having just turned 17 in February. Considered one of the top high school players in the country, he was one of six prep players to make the team.
For the tournament, he averaged 10.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. His highlight performance came in a 102-67 win over Lithuania in the semifinals where he scored18 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Team USA defeated Russia, 95-80, in the quarterfinals on Friday and Latvia, 116-66, in the round of 16 on Wednesday. Reginald Perry, a 6-foot-10 forward who just finished his freshman year at Mississippi State University, was named MVP of the tournament while Tyrese Haliburton, a 6-5 guard who just his freshman year at Iowa State University, was named to the All-Tournament team.
This is the third gold medal for Green as he also helped Team USA win gold in the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup last summer, where he won MVP of the tournament. He also helped lead Team USA to gold in the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
Green will now team up this week with five-star Prolific Prep teammate Nimari Burnett on their Nike EYBL “Team Why Not” club team as they look to win a Peach Jam title later this week in the culmination of the NIKE EYBL.