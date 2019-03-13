The Oakland Raiders have agreed to a deal with free-agent receiver Tyrell Williams.
A person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity that the Raiders will sign the former deep threat for the Los Angeles Chargers. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the signing hadn't been announced. ESPN first reported the deal.
Williams is the second big-time addition at receiver already this offseason for Oakland. The team previously agreed to acquire Antonio Brown in a trade with Pittsburgh and give him a new three-year contract.
Williams had 41 catches for 643 yards and five touchdowns last season. He averages 16.3 yards per catch for his career, the fifth-highest mark among players with at least 100 catches since he entered as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon in 2015.