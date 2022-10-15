Recreation: Pickleball here to stay in Napa Valley

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, according to usapickleball.org , and Susan Segal can attest to that

The co-chair of the Napa Valley Pickleball Group said Don Stirling, Napa’s ambassador for USA Pickleball, was contacted during the recent heat wave by a woman in Denver who had an unusual request.

“She was coming out with 11 other girlfriends to have a bachelorette party. They were going to eat, drink, and they wanted to play pickleball,” Segal said. “They brought their paddles. It was adorable."

The pickleball group sets up its own nets each day on the one tennis court lined for the sport at Las Flores Community Center. The group stores it and other equipment it in a locked metal box Segal said was provided by Greg Coleman of the Parks and Recreation Department five years ago.

Segal set up the court for the visitors.

"I stayed there until they arrived, around 12:30 p.m. They were there for almost two-and-a-half hours in the heat, but they brought coolers and they just had a great time. I went back and put the nets away when they got done and they let me take a photo of them, which is on our Napa Valley Pickleball Facebook page.

“This is what’s happening. This is the reality of pickleball in the Napa Valley. We have tourism and these tourists are wanting to play pickleball.”

The city of Napa took the first step toward meeting that need on Oct. 7, when it began the revamping of two tennis courts at La Flores Community Center.

“Those are our main sports courts (that are not for basketball),” Recreation Manager Katrina Gregory said. “Through a community process over the last two years, we have decided to dedicate one of those two courts to pickleball. They’re starting to (demolish) the courts that are there now, as far as the surface, and will pour in new holes and posts for pickleball.”

Gregory has been approached by the pickleball group for most of the seven years she’s been in her post.

“What I presented to the Parks, Recreation and Trees Advisory Commission is that pickleball is actually the fastest-growing sport right now in the country, and we’re trying to balance the needs of the community with emerging sports," she said. "Because there is such a growing group of pickleball players here in Napa, we try to provide public facilities so there are spaces to play."

“We’ve had temporary courts (also used for tennis) for numerous years now,” Gregory said, “but we can clearly see there is a strong demand to have permanent courts.”

Gregory said she’s played the sport with her family on tennis courts.

“What I love about pickleball is I can play with my whole family all at once,” she said. “I have twins that are 9 and it’s kinda nice to have a sport where it’s an even playing field in a way, and we can travel with our little pickleball paddles (in suitcases). It takes some skills and fitness, but it’s such an even playing field that you could play with a 10-year-old or an 80-year-old or whoever is in between, and all at the same time. It’s not quite as intense."

“My understanding of why it’s the fastest growing sport is the fact that it has low barriers of entry. Paddles are pretty affordable and easy to get and it’s also much easier on the body (than tennis). It’s a smaller court so you’re still getting good exercise without having to travel as much around the whole court like you do with tennis. Some people who may have had injuries, or older adults, can pick up this game pretty easily — or even graduate, if you will, from tennis to pickleball.”

Gregory said it’s even being played in P.E. classes.

“It’s extremely popular among younger folks because it’s easy to learn,” she said. “There’s a lot more technique in tennis, challenges of making sure you’re connecting with the ball correctly, whereas pickleball is a little bit more forgiving with the type of ball and racket you’re using.

“It’s also super social. I think what people love about the sport is that there’s a sense of community. Sometimes you’re playing with strangers. You can just show up and you can have 16 other people that you’re going to be playing with that day. They have etiquette about how to rotate in and wait your turn, and how to play singles and doubles.”

Segal co-chairs the pickleball group with Nancy Snowden.

“We are not a club with a membership fee. We are a very loosely designed group of serious pickleball enthusiasts, just public citizens that absolutely love and adore pickleball,” she said.

The best place to play in the Valley for years has been on the four permanent pickleball courts next to a tennis court at Vineyard Park in Yountville.

“Those are gorgeous courts,” Segal said. “They spent $400,000 on them years ago and they are state of the art.”

She said the Yountville project was spearheaded by a couple who have since moved to Surprise, Ariz., which she said is a pickleball epicenter, along with Naples, Fla. Even more impressive are the pickleball facilities at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco and at Indian Wells and Newport Beach in Southern California.

The sport has come a long way since being invented in the 1960s by a father in Bainbridge Island, Wash., who needed a game for his children to play. He named it after their dog, Pickles, because he used to chase after the balls.

“There’s a circuit of professional pickleball players that go around the country and I’ve heard of the purse money for tournaments being as high as $90,000,” Segal said. “It’s taken off in the last 10 years. It’s been on every morning news show, NPR did a radio program on it. It’s crazy.”

Gregory isn’t sure how soon Napa will be able to build the pickleball complex.

“I think it’s part of the long-term planning of our park system, as well as many other aspects,” she said. “We just completed a 20-year general plan looking at the high level of what the city really needs, and we’ll be updating our parks facility master plan in the next couple of years as well, and I’m sure (pickleball) will be under consideration at that time.

“One thing to keep in mind, obviously, is we also have an aging system of 55 parks. A lot of the parks were built 40, 50 years ago and we have to make sure we maintain what we have for the next generations as well. We need to fix what’s broken as well as have an opportunity to build new amenities.”