Harvest Half Marathon/10K/5K set Nov. 11
The sixth annual Napa Valley Harvest Half Marathon/10K/5K will be held along Silverado Trail on Sunday, Nov. 11, starting and finishing in the parking lot of Calistoga Beverage Company, 865 Silverado Trail. The event will benefit the Calistoga High School Associated Student Body.
Participants turn around just before Pickett Road for the 5K, at the 3.1-mile mark for the 10K, and at Crystal Springs Road for the half marathon. The course is flat and fast with only two minor hills.
Post-event festivities will take place at the Calistoga Beverage Company property. The event will be limited to 1,000 participants. Aid stations will be at 1.9, 3.8, 5.7, 7.3, 9.2, and 11.1 miles, and all will have port-a-potties except the first one.
Entry fees for the half marathon are $90 for adults through Nov. 10 and $100 on race day, and $20 for youths (age 17 and younger). For the 10K, they are $60 for adults through Nov. 10 and $70 on dace day, or $20 for youth. For the 5K, they are $50 for adults through Nov. 10 or $60 on race day, or $10 for youths. The event is limited to 1,000 participants.
Each participant will receive a commemorative T-shirt. Ribbons will go to the top three individual finishers, male and female, in each 5-year-age group for all three races, and plaques to the top three overall finishers, male and female, for each distance, and age group winners for the half marathon. They will be mailed a few weeks after the race. Half-marathon finishers also receive completion medals.
Check-in and race-day registration begin at 7:30 a.m., with all three races starting at 8:30 a.m. Parking will be available in the field directly behind 1856 Lincoln Ave., which abuts the back side of Calistoga Beverage Company and provides direct access to the start-finish-registration area.
For more information, visit environsports.com or call 415-868-1829.
Stormers Rugby signups Nov. 28
The Napa Stormers Rugby Club, for boys in grades 8-12, will hold signups at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 in Room 603 at Napa Valley College. The team will practice from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Visit napastormers.com or facebook.com/Napastormers or email info@napastormers.com for more information.
Casual Tennis Napa plays Saturdays and Tuesdays
Connect with other tennis players, casually and just for the fun of it.
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa's Facebook page or send a message directly to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Skyline Swimmers meet Mondays, Wednesdays at NVC
The Napa Valley Swim Team offers a program for adult swimmers and triathletes, the NVST Skyline Swimmers.
The group is for adult swimmers of all ability levels, whether they want to improve overall fitness, swim just for fun, develop better technique, or train for triathlons or swimming competitions. It convenes from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Napa Valley College pool.
Skyline Swimmers are coached by experienced swim coach and professional triathlete Emily Cocks. Each workout has a drop-in fee of $10, or a monthly fee of $60. All attending swimmers must be registered with US Masters swimming.
Email Cocks at emilycocks@gmail.com for more information on the Skyline Swimmers. For information on any NVST program, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946, visit napavalleyswim.com or find NVST on various social media sites.