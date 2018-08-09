Casual Tennis Napa plays Saturdays and Tuesdays
Connect with other tennis players, casually and just for the fun of it.
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa’s Facebook page or send a message directly to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Skyline Swimmers meet Mondays, Wednesdays at NVC
The Napa Valley Swim Team offers a program for adult swimmers and triathletes, the NVST Skyline Swimmers.
The group is for adult swimmers of all ability levels, whether they want to improve overall fitness, swim just for fun, develop better technique, or train for triathlons or swimming competitions. It convenes from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Napa Valley College pool.
Skyline Swimmers are coached by experienced swim coach and professional triathlete Emily Cocks. Each workout has a drop-in fee of $10, or a monthly fee of $60. All attending swimmers must be registered with US Masters swimming.
Email Cocks at emilycocks@gmail.com for more information on the Skyline Swimmers. For information on any NVST program, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946, visit napavalleyswim.com or find NVST on various social media sites.
Burwash tennis camp at Silverado Aug. 9-12
Peter Burwash International will host a four-day intensive tennis camp Aug. 9-12 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa. It is part of the World Camp Series, which is held at some of the most beautiful and highly rated exclusive tennis destinations in the world.
“We are very excited to host our second PBI World Tennis camp at Silverado,” Silverado Director of Tennis Katie Dellich said. “With the successes of both our 2017 camp and the series of 2018 camps that have occurred at other PBI destinations, our team is excited to be a part of this unique and fun tennis experience again.”
In addition to Silverado staff members Quinn Saine, Joey Coleman, John Weston and Dellich, guest PBI coaches confirmed for the camp include Fabio Vasconcellos and Zack Miskel.
“The PBI coaches at Silverado excel at making meaningful and memorable experiences for their guests,” PBI President Rene Zondag said. “To have the chance to be in the beautiful Napa Valley for a World Camp in that setting, with that level of coaching, is a very unique and special opportunity.”
The PBI World Camps are open to all levels and participants are paired with comparable players. The Silverado camp features over 20 hours of world class instruction with PBI professionals, drills, round robins, gifts, photographs, and a welcome dinner.
Since 1975, PBI has provided quality tennis instruction and tennis management services for many of the world’s best resorts, hotels and clubs. Using simplicity checkpoints and fundamentals that provide individualized instruction, PBI has taught over 3 million students from beginners to professionals.
Visit pbitennis.com/tennis-camps for more information.
Silverado Fall Junior League taking sign-ups until Aug. 12
The Silverado Resort and Spa Fall Junior Golf League is taking sign-ups until Aug. 12.
There will be two age groups: boys and girls ages 8-12, and boys and girls ages 13-17. All matches will be held on Sunday afternoons.
Players can form their own teams or the league will assign them to teams, which will consist of no more than four players and no fewer than three.
The tournament format will be a two-person scramble team match play. Upper division players will play from the white tees and lower division players will play from league-assigned tees. Girls in the upper division will play from the burgundy tees.
All players must have some golf experience as well as their own equipment.
There is a registration fee of $125 per player. To register, email Tom Sims, head golf professional at Silverado Resort and Spa, at tsims@troon.com or call 707-257-5434.
‘Ball Kids’ needed for Oct. 6-14 pro tennis tourney in Fairfield
Organizers of the $100,000 NorthBay Healthcare Men’s Pro Tennis Championship need volunteering “ball kids,” ages 11 and older, to chase down balls at the Oct. 6-14 professional tournament at Solano Community College.
“Ball kids can make or break the tournament,” said Rafael “Raf” Rovira, assistant director of the tournament and the head men’s and women’s tennis coach at the college. “In the last few years we’ve had some good ones who have really been into it. Ball kids get the best seat in the house and get to watch some of the best players in the world up close.”
They will receive training, a tournament shirt, and meals. There are two shifts each day, one beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the other starting at 2 p.m. Each shift lasts slightly more than four hours and there are frequent breaks. They must remain focused and alert and have the ability to keep score in tennis, including tiebreakers, so they can stay aware of what is happening on the court. They must also wear dark shorts and shoes with non-marking soles.
The Fairfield tournament is the final leg of the men’s worldwide ATP Challenger Tour swing through Northern California. It benefits the Dr. Chris Cammisa Tennis and Educational Foundation, an organization that supports the women’s and men’s teams at Solano College and also introduces tennis and a related educational program to underserved youths in Solano County.
There will be 32 players in singles and 16 teams in doubles once the draw is set after the opening weekend qualifying tournament. There is also a Pro-Am in which local players can team up with professionals in friendly competition against each other. “Ball Kids” are needed for all the tournament action on the courts.
Visit fairfieldprotennis.com and click on “Ball Kids” to sign up. For more information on this and other volunteer opportunities, or sponsorships, contact tournament director Phil Cello at cellotennis@comcast.net or 853-0915, or Rovira at rafael.rovira@Solano.edu or 246-0990, or search for “Chris Cammisa Tennis and Education Foundation” on Facebook.
St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame dinner Oct. 13
Ceremonies honoring the newest inductees for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be on Oct. 13 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.
Four standout athletes, whose graduating years span six decades, and a longtime coach who was recognized as one of California’s 10 CIF Section Honor Coaches in 1971 for track and field, comprise the 2018 class of inductees for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame, organizers announced.
The newest inductees are Harold “Toppa” Rutherford, from the Class of 1941; Brian Smith, from the Class of 1971; Lisa Carston Lyon, from the Class of 1988; Cliff Little, from the Class of 1999; and coach Roger Snipe, who was St. Helena’s track and field coach from 1961-1971.
This is the sixth year of the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
A cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. and is followed by a dinner at 7 p.m.
The cost is $55 per person. Checks are to be made payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and mailed to 1075 Crinella Ct., St. Helena, CA 94574.
Please include the names of all people attending on your reservation.
For more information, contact Mike Werle at (707) 963-2420 or michaelwerle@comcast.net, or Tom Hoppe at (707) 963-0500 or tomhoppe@comcast.net.