Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.
Third annual John’s March Against Stomach Cancer at Sonoma Raceway Jan. 12
Sonoma Raceway will open its 12-turn road course to walkers and runners at the West Coast’s only major fundraising walk for No Stomach for Cancer on Saturday, Jan. 12. The eighth annual John’s March Against Stomach Cancer will support the fight against the third-leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide.
John’s March, which has raised more than $110,000 over the past seven years, offers a unique chance to raise funds for No Stomach for Cancer, a global advocate for stomach cancer awareness, early detection, treatment and prevention (nostomachforcancer.org) and enjoy a symbolic “march” around the raceway’s 2.52-mile road course.
The event is named in honor of the raceway’s longtime spokesman John Cardinale, who passed away in 2013 after a two-year battle with the disease, becoming one of nearly 723,000 people who will die from stomach cancer in the world each year.
For more of challenge, 5K and 10K race distances will be also marked. A shorter, less hilly course will be available for those who do not wish to complete the full 2.52-mile circuit. The all-inclusive event also welcomes children and pets. No scooters or skateboards are allowed on the track.
Participants can also bring pictures of loved ones affected by gastric cancer to share on the Warrior Wall, which will honor those affected by the disease.
Participants and donors are encouraged to raise awareness and increase their impact by registering and creating a John’s March team page at bit.ly/2EF5FIx.
Registration is $40 and includes the walk/run, a T-shirt and light refreshments following the event. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the March at 9 a.m. Advance registration is not required; walk-ups are welcome. Visit bit.ly/2EF5FIx to register or contact Diana Brennan at dbrennan@sonomaraceway.com or 933-3918 for more information.
Drive your car at Sonoma Raceway in charity event Jan. 12
Ever dreamed of tackling the Sonoma Raceway road course in your own car? You can enjoy some high-speed thrills, all in the name of charity, as the Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities hosts the sixth annual Laps for Charity event on Saturday, Jan. 12.
The once-a-year-opportunity invites participants to take their vehicle for a few laps around the 12-turn road course. For just $150, it includes a pre-lap classroom safety briefing with professional drivers, three lead-follow laps around the 2.52-mile circuit, a picture of your car on track, plus a “hot lap” in the instructor’s car.
All proceeds benefit Sonoma County youth organizations through SCC, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, which has distributed more than $6.4 million to Sonoma County youth groups since 2001.
A limited number of spots are available between 2:30 and 4 p.m. Participants must be at least 18. Passengers are not permitted. All cars must have shoulder strap seat belt restraints and mufflers and pass a basic technical inspection. Visit bit.ly/2BwdBbc or email Cheri Plattner at cplattner@SonomaRaceway.com for more information or to register.