Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.
Charity event a chance to drive at Sonoma Raceway Jan. 12
Ever dreamed of tackling the Sonoma Raceway road course in your own car? You can enjoy some high-speed thrills, all in the name of charity, as the Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities hosts the sixth annual Laps for Charity event on Saturday, Jan. 12.
The once-a-year-opportunity invites participants to take their vehicle for a few laps around the 12-turn road course. For just $150, it includes a pre-lap classroom safety briefing with professional drivers, three lead-follow laps around the 2.52-mile circuit, a picture of your car on track, plus a “hot lap” in the instructor’s car.
All proceeds benefit Sonoma County youth organizations through SCC, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway, which has distributed more than $6.4 million to Sonoma County youth groups since 2001.
A limited number of spots are available between 2:30 and 4 p.m. Participants must be at least 18. Passengers are not permitted. All cars must have shoulder strap seat belt restraints and mufflers and pass a basic technical inspection. Visit bit.ly/2BwdBbc or email Cheri Plattner at cplattner@SonomaRaceway.com for more information or to register.