Now It Can Be Told … Here’s that chain of events, in real time: One, we send you some little critters that sturgeon like to eat – in the brown water runoff from our Sulphur Creek. Two, the sturgeon come up close to feast on them in the Napa River. Three, Tom Dudenhoeffer catches a big sturgeon – right in town. See for yourself. Last week, Tom got a fit of shyness and hid this photo. This week he let us publish it.
Sturgeon fishing is a study in patience, a free spool reel and steady hands. They have three finger-like feelers right in front of their vacuum cleaner mouths. They use these to find and evaluate stuff to eat. So, the first three tiny, light rod tip wiggles that barely move your rod are just explorations. Yank back on these to no avail. But, be ready for a “take down” with the rod tip dipping and staying down. Let the line pay out; keep the tip at the same level as it was when the take down started. Let the sturgeon run, until the guide tells you to engage the reel, and set the hook with a wide sweep of your rod. Then the fun begins – keep that tip up.
Let me caution you again that all of these “bites” are so soft and slight you could miss feeling them, or even seeing them when you are holding the rod. Most pro sturgeon guides use a rack across the stern that holds V notch rod rests on a swivel. The rod is balanced in this device after the cast so you can see every tiny action by the fish.
By the way, check out Barry Eberling’s story on lamprey eels in the Napa River – bit.ly/2Er048J – that ran Dec. 10 in the Napa Valley Register. Obviously there is a connection. Sturgeon like to eat lamprey eels, and our own Napa River has got ’em. Eel usually goes into that combo bait ball we use for the diamond backs. Other items on the shelf are shrimp (mud shrimp are native to our river), roe and even live minnows. Anybody care to tell us his or her favorite sturgeon bait?
Just 10 Days … till that traditional family gathering on Christmas Eve. Good news on the crab front from Dave Hurley in his Monday Hot Sheet. He told us that Dungeness crab limits “continue to be taken out of Bodega Bay, the Golden Gate and Half Moon Bay.” Here are some samples of success close by:
*Bodega Bay: On Sunday, the New Sea Angler (875-3344) ran south to Point Reyes to put 22 anglers onto limits of rockfish and crab with a nice dividend of 22 ling cod to 14 pounds. Saturday saw the same solid results of rock and crab limits all around, for 44 clients. You can avoid the big crowds by getting out during the week.
Book A Six-Pack Boat … for a much calmer but just as rewarding day on the water. My favorite is the Argo, docked at Fisherman’s Wharf and helmed by my friend, Craig Hanson. He does all the work, and you get to play Captain. Call Craig at 415-361-7757 to book a trip or place a gift certificate order. Remember: on the Argo all rods, tackle, and bait are provided, and fish cleaning and bagging are included.
Berryessa Update … from Alan Fong of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento via Dave Hurley’s Monday Hot Sheet. “a wide open” crappie and Eagle Lake-strain trout bite with the rainbows holding at 25-35 feet in the early morning before coming to the surface around 1 p.m. Crappie are falling for small spoons or jigs at the 40-foot level.
Delta Doings … A quick scan of the sturgeon reports from last weekend reveals some regular seasonal happenings. That big rain sent colder water down into the Delta. As usual, it caused some diamond back lockjaw. But not to worry. Sightings of plenty of big ones in the usual places tells me that bite is ready to break loose.
Napa Resource Conservation District … still has acorns to give away for planting projects this winter! We can provide valley oak, coast live oak, black oak, and blue oak acorns.
Planting native oaks can benefit vineyards, ranches, residences, commercial areas and many more sites across Napa County. Native oaks improve soil health, soil stability, groundwater recharge, property value, carbon sequestration, and habitat for beneficial wildlife.
Interested in planting oaks on your property? Contact Anna Yip at annay@naparcd.org or 690-3117.