Thanks A Million Claire Camp… for this exciting fishing picture. Look at this action in a local farm water tank up on her hill. A seriously big, black bear must have read an earlier column of mine and decided to check out the local bass action.
Notice that bear fishing hasn’t evolved much; they still don’t use rod and reel combos with skinny string and stainless hooks, relying on long, sharp, hooked claws instead. Claire lives up in the woods on Mirabile Ranch here in Napa County, where she said “All of my neighbors are wild.”
Local Holiday Angling… should include the Napa River for stripers, and sturgeon if we get enough rain to muddy the water. Try Lake Hennessey, Lake Berryessa, the Delta and Clear Lake for black bass. If you promise to get permission and “pack it in-pack it out,” a local farm pond can deliver a major bass. Delta sturgeon hunting will ramp up and stay hot through the spring. Lora Trinchero boated an 87-pounder on our last Delta trip a few years ago. She had its head right up next to hers, and still about 25 percent of the fish was lying on the deck.
Soon, the siren song of the Smith River steelhead run will call to us, December through February. Tell pro river guide Kevin Brock (800-995-5543) that you want a 20-pounder, just like the one he guided Stan Press to some years ago. That fish had all the advantages: strong and smart, big tail surface, fast river current to help, and skinny line leader. But the combo Stan/Kevin team work carried the day. That Jedediah Smith Redwood State Park on the Smith is truly God’s best work. You’ll drift/fish right through it; bring your camera.
Here’s Some Encouragement… from Berryessa for trout fishers. Alan Fong, Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento, is looking for Eagle Lake-strain trout by trolling at 3.5 to 4.0 miles per hour with a Duo Realis crank bait – launching from Markley Cove and working into the main lake.
Combo Trips In The Salt… are productive right now, too. Dungeness crab, rock fish and lings make a dandy bag of holiday dining table cheers. Holiday gift lists will start to be filled out soon; one great family or “BFF” gift would be a day of fishing on a six-pack, right here in the Bay Area. Call Captain Craig Hanson on the Argo (415-361-7757) for a gift certificate.
The newly refurbished Argo fishes six anglers with plenty of room and all the amenities. Bait, fish cleaning and packaging are all included in the price. The Argo is berthed right at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf—giving you a chance to expand the gift to include an overnight. Have breakfast and get your boat lunch at the famous Boudin Bakery, my favorite for sourdough bread, right across the square.
As A Lead Up To The Holidays… here are some solid results from across our region, as reported by Dave Hurley’s Hot Sheet.
*At Bodega Bay, both big party boats and the six-packers report limit style fishing for all clients. Sunday saw Rick Powers’ New Sea Angler (875-3344) score 44 limits of both crabs and rockfish with a ling cod dividend of 14 to 14 pounds. Jeff on the six-pack Samantha Irene (875-2323) put his six clients on full limits of crab, rocks and lings.
While the commercial Dungeness crab season opened yesterday, some late evidence of high domoic acid in crabs tested is expected to keep the waters north of Bodega Head to the Mendocino-Sonoma county border closed at least till Dec. 1.
*The Golden Gate Fleet is reporting combo trip limits all around, too. For example, the New Huck Finn (510-652-3403) out of Emeryville brought in 36 crab and rock limits backed by 12 lings.
*Bay action seemed to center around shark hunting with Captain Joe Gamez of Golden State Sport Fishing (209-855-1487) came back to the dock with crab/seven-gill sharks. Your kids will love the ferocious action from a shark on the hook. And, the weather is nicer in the bay.
*California Delta reported action here was sparse; looks like transition time when the salmon are finally gone, and the stripers are playing hide and seek. Depending on the tides, sturgeon fishing has been good or bad. I’m looking for this to smooth out with sturgeon action ramping up, backed by a solid opportunity to rack up some stripers and largemouth bass. Bankies with their stinkiest catfish baits will be on their best spots.