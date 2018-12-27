Three Days Left… in 2018. Three days left till our rockfish closure. Don’t roll your eyes; no long requiem for 2018 here. However, it held some good times for us – like a wonderful king salmon season, big numbers of big rockfish, and a hot Dungeness crab season right out of the box. Not so good were the floods and fires that shortened the Clear Lake largemouth bass season on both ends.
My inbox tells me… it is time to book those important fishing trips soon, or miss out on the prime times. Here are some that I follow, and who have curated successful trips for me:
1. Fishing with Larry. Their specialty is “hosted trips.” Not only do they arrange everything, but one of the key managers actually hosts your trip. Covering Alaska, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Cuba and the Christmas Islands (for starters), they have the right trip for you. Visit fishingwithlarry.com/index.html to get started.
Years ago when we were going to be in eastern Mexico, I asked them to book four boats to target permit, bones and baby tarpon in the flats. You only have to know that Doug Roberts and I caught and released seven permit, along with bones and tarpon. Ask your flats fishing expert anglers; they’ll tell you that seven permit in a day is a special accomplishment. Note also that the data includes “spin fishing.” While they have all the chops to create top fly fishing trips, it’s nice for klutzes like me to be able to spin fish in these exotic climes.
2. Sweetwater Travel Company. Call Dan Vermillion (888-347-4286) there in Livingston, Montana. Tell him Ryan sent you. He can offer special trips here in the Rockies, such as 3 Rivers Steelheading, Lower Dean River Lodge, Harrison Homestead and the historic Lewis and Clark cabin, as well as the Bahamas, Aleutian Rivers, Mongolia, Amazon, etc. They gave us a thrill by booking us into their famous Copper River Lodge in Alaska.
My son Alex, his son Jack, and our friend Stan Press and I loved this fly-in camp. We caught wild rainbows, sockeye salmon and huge toothy pike up in the weeds, all on flies. Stan fooled a 23-inch trout, Jack brought a 21-inch rainbow to the net, and Alex and I put the fly into dozens of strong sockeyes. Only six guests, great food – like fresh hot soup for streamside lunches – and great guides, a sauna and steam room can make this your own private “man cave” for a week. Check ’em out at bit.ly/2VcYOeo.
3. A little less exotic, closer to home and less expensive is a largemouth bass hunt on Clear Lake with pro bass guide Bob Myskey (274-0373 or fishclearlake.com). Clear Lake is ranked the third-best bass lake in America by Bassmaster Magazine, and Bob is the best bass guide there. He has fished three generations of the Ryans and put me onto my third 10-pound bass in the Adobe Creek arm in April a few years ago.
4. Kevin Brock (800-995-5543) is my pro river guide. We have fished with him for 24 straight years, for salmon, sturgeon, steelhead, American shad and stripers on the Sacramento, Feather, Smith, Rogue and American rivers and the Delta. My biggest king salmon ever came out of the Feather when Kevin guided me to a terrible looking spot, where I hooked a 45-pounder.
Looks Like… the perfect time for my annual note to tell all readers that I pay retail – just like all of you. No spiffs. How could you trust me if you thought I was getting a secret deal to recommend certain goods and services?
Evan Blasingame’s Pocket Notes… included this Ogden Nash poem to be read to all budding anglers for 2019:
I’m sure that Europe never had
A fish a tasty as the shad.
Some people greet the shad with groans,
Complaining if its countless bones;
I claim the bones teach table poise
And separate the men from boys.
The shad must be dissected subtle-y;
Besides, the roe is boneless, utterly.
How appropriate for the new St. Helena High School Fishing Club’s faculty advisor. This new club is up and running with some special plans for 2019. Stay tuned to see how you can help. Meanwhile, remember that Chef Tim Hanni and I fished up a pail full of shad on the Feather River a few years ago, and Tim invited the whole neighborhood over for home-cooked shad roe.
Why Do We Always Seem To Lose… the good ones? Like my friend, mentor and former boss, Doug Ernst. I’m proud to borrow his wonderfully simple and compelling end line: “Thanks For Reading.”
And, that’s a -30- for 2018.