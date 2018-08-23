Solid Ocean Salmon Season 2018... still has a solid 71 days to go. The fishing has been excellent with days and days of limit-style fishing. Now, look for the traditional late-August arrival of bigger fish – right on time. We’ll be seeing some weights from 25 to 40 pounds showing up in the nets. That should last until late in the season, when these big mamas line up for a rush through the Delta back up-river to spawn.
Probably a good time to contact salmon boats to get a look at best times to fish. I’m liking six-packs right now. They are perfect for a family outing or an office refresher – like owning your own boat, but the captain does all the work. Two six-packs I watch are Captain Craig Hanson’s Argo at Fisherman’s Wharf, argosportfishing.com/contact, and R.J. Waldron’s Sundance out of Emeryville, fishemeryville.com/boats/sundance.php.
Limits get tougher as the season winds down, usually compensated for by bigger salmon. With good stocks of rockfish and lings available right now, augmented when the Dungeness crab season opens Nov. 2, you will find many great combo trips that will fill your BBQ bags with fresh, sweet fish.
Seasickness get you down? It kills me. So we go salmon fishing in the rivers with full-time river guide Kevin Brock (800-995-5543). Three generations of the Ryans have been doing it ever since 1993. Tell him we sent you. The Sac and the Feather are open now for salmon fishing, but I’d try for reservations right after Labor Day and through September when the bulk of the run of big ones occurs.
Other Salt Options… For a calmer trip, try San Pablo Bay. It is showing halibut and striped bass in all the right places, and Keith Fraser at Loch Lomond Bait and Tackle in San Rafael (415-456-0321) told the Hot Sheet last weekend that they had a supply of grass shrimp, ghost shrimp, pile worms, bullheads and hard-to-find midshipmen. And, they were expecting a shipment of anchovies this past week.
Take a car full of kids out on the bay for a shark attack. Leopards were biting last weekend. They pull and fight hard; kids love that battle with those evil looking critters.
Fly Fishing – Everywhere?… I was impressed by the latest note from our local Off The Hook fly fishing outfitter – especially the detailed description of each of their affiliated guides. I’m betting you will be, too. Go online at offthehookflyfishing.com to get caught up. I’m sure you’ll agree that it is advantageous to have your outfitter right close by, where you can get all of your questions answered before you head out.
Fly Fish The Bahamas… out of the famous Abaco Lodge with your best buddy for only $100 – total? The Fly Shop is partnering with Paul Fortino, Native Fish Society’s Board Chair, Abaco Lode, Fish Head Expeditions and Nervous Waters Fly Fishing to offer a special drawing for three days of world-class bone fishing and four nights at the Lodge Nov. 4-8. That’s a whole package for just a hundred smackers. Go online for details and to sign up at nativefishsociety.org/events/bahamas for a Benjamin.
Wild St. Helena… for September will cover native bats. Mark your calendar for Friday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. to hear the Corky Quirk from NorCal Bats presentation – at the St. Helena Public Library. You’ll even have a chance to meet some live bats and bring home your own bat house (our mom always thought my brother’s and my bedroom was the Ryans’ own “bat house,” but I digress).
We are all farmers to some degree in Napa Valley, and bats can be our first line of defense in pest control. Corky will outline that key function for us. Come early – we have attended five “Live…” and all were SRO (standing room only). Bring your kids for another excellent session up close and personal with nature.
Apply For A New Job?… Right here in Napa. The County’s excellent Resource Conservation District wants to hire a “Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator” with a compensation range of $25.81-$28.45 per hour. Application deadline: open until filled. The first screening deadline is Sept. 7.
Go online to bit.ly/2BC6KA3 or email frances@naparcd.org for complete details regarding qualifications and application.