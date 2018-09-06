Here’s My Friend… Dan Solomon, a Manhattan transplant. Look at that smile. It’s because he caught the first bass, the last bass and the biggest bass on Day 1 of last week’s Clear Lake trip. Pro guide Bob Myskey (349-4460) manned the net. Drop-shotted purple worms were the go-to baits and it was run-and-gun to cover a lot of water.
Dan did it again on Day 2, this time with pro guide Ed Legan (497-8938) at the helm. We found a couple of spots that would give up multiple bites right in front of a thin weed line, on a Carolina-rigged Baby Brush Hog.
Gotta pay attention on this set-up: Cast as far as you can, try for just in front of the weed line, then angle your rod to form 45 degrees between the rod and the line. Sweep your rod across your body, slow and steady, then wind down slowly to start another pull. Watch the rod tip like a hawk for a little stop and a tiny wiggle. Wind down on it and “pull some lips.”
If you do pay attention, you will be able to sort out such other things as rocks, grass, twigs and sticks. You will learn that they do not shake their heads. Once you stick that bass, keep your rod bent with the tip up. That causes the rod to become your essential shock absorber, absorbing a frantic run by the bass on one hand and letting you keep in contact – and in control of the fish. That becomes essential when it tries to leap out of the water to throw the bait. Big bass get good at that when they have to spit out blackbirds they were foolish enough to grab.
Jam that rod tip right down into the lake, but keep the tension on. No, this procedure is not “too much trouble.” It’s vital if you are going to have success bass fishing, and a real thrill to master it – and succeed. Ed taught me more about Carolina rig fishing in one day than I ever knew before. You all ought to go take Ed’s “Master Class in Carolina Rigging.”
So, how did we do? Dan and I caught and released 53 fat and healthy largemouth bass. When you consider that a bass can grow a pound a year, these 3- and 4-pounders are going to be big bruisers – soon.
Shorter Fall Days Trigger Bass Bites… They know winter and fewer food options follow, so they tend to put on the feed bag in the fall. I’ll be sampling that fall action with Bob Myskey in mid-September, and I’ll keep you posted on the results.
Lake Berryessa News: September 2018... updates us on the lack of progress by the Federal Bureau of Reclamation on action they need to bring to the project to upgrade and open modern facilities there that will give all of us more outdoor activities in a beautiful location right close to home.
Here’s what our own Congressman Mike Thompson said in a recent release: “Like people across our community, I am frustrated at the long delays in this process and have been doing everything I can to support the county and bring the Bureau of Reclamation to the table for a fair discussion.”
He went on to tell the Lake Berryessa News that “I recently spoke with the Bureau’s commissioner and I’m glad to see that discussions regarding the details of a long-term agreement will continue.” Thanks, Mike – keep the heat on.
The Napa River… calls to striper fishermen to do it now. This consistent weather, cool days and early fall before the rains come all combine for good striper fishing on our own river right close by. The action can change slightly as the days shorten, so I’d stop in to Sweeney’s Sports on Imola (255-5544) to learn “where, when and what” – where the honey holes are, best times to fish, and what bait/lures/rigs are working best. Take a photo of your big ones and send it to me. We’ll try to make you famous on Fridays in the Napa Valley Register.
Salt Fishing Success… just got better. Dave Hurley’s Monday Hot Sheet just added albacore tuna to the mix. The old salts are seeing a hard water break from 57 to 62 degrees near the Cordell Banks. With a predicted 10 days of flat weather in front of him, Captain Rick Powers at Bodega Bay Sport Fishing (875-3344) will run either 24-hour albie trips on the New Sea Angler or two-day luxury trips on his luxe Surf Scooter. It’s a wild ride that pays big dividends, according to my tuna-chasing friends.
Meanwhile, My Good Friend… Captain Craig Hanson on the Argo, berthed at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf (right behind Alioto’s), agreed that the salmon bite may slow a bit but that the biggest of the season will be on tap. Be wary of using that fish count as a trigger to fish or not. As the salmon get bigger it’s tougher to boat them, so more are lost. That’s why I like six-pack trips like on the Argo. Just six anglers spaced around the aft deck for best chances to battle a big one all the way to Craig’s net. His weekends are pretty full, but give him a jingle at 415-361-7757 to find the right trip for you and your band of anglers.
This new action comes on top of solid bites for king salmon, rockfish, ling cod, stripers, halibut and shark. On Nov. 3, we’ll add Dungeness crab. Weekend trips are pretty full; time to play hooky and take a mid-week trip for a big bag of fresh fish.
I Just Re-Upped My Subscription… to Dave Hurley’s Hot Sheet. You might want to give it a try. For just 36 bucks a year you get the latest fishing action from all key areas of the Bay Area every week. Tell Dave that Ryan sent you. Send $36 by check to Dave Hurley, 6119 Oak Lane, Stockton, CA 95212, or $38 by PayPal at hurleychronicles.com.