Crappie And Bluegill… in Clear Lake? You bet – and the combination can give you some nonstop fishing days this winter – while the bass bite seems to be on holiday.
Pro guide Ed Legan (702-497-8938) passed on this photo of his client with an 18-inch, 2.25-pound crappie caught this week. I remember when crappie were called “palm-size”; they surely grow bigger in Clear Lake. Apparently, they will take small jigs, live bait and night crawlers. I’d bring all three.
Pro guide Bob Myskey (707-274-0373) said that while the crappie bite is concentrated, as many as 15 fishing boats in a small area, the bluegill bite is spread out and they are easier to catch. He said that the huge number of baitfish in the lake has put off the bass bite. They simply have too many things to eat, without a hook hidden in them. About these shad and silver side minnows Bob said, “I don’t believe I have ever seen this much bait…” (thanks, Western Outdoor News, for this item).
Safe Eating Guidelines? Check at bit.ly/2AwD6tb and scroll down to “Clear Lake.”
We’re going to wait until April for our 2019-opening bass trip. We’ll be looking for the red bud bloom and the April full moon to signal the upcoming top season. Some serious angling pundits tell us that bass bite best from three days before the full moon until three days after it. It occurs on the 19th, and we’ll be on the water on the 22nd and 23rd to test this theory. Stay tuned. By the way, it worked a few Aprils ago when Bob guided me to my biggest bass ever, 10.1 pounds, in the Adobe Creek arm – on a live jumbo minnow.
Well, Holiday Celebrations… always include some “remember whens.” I just had lunch with my son, Alex, and his two sons, Jack and David. Yes, the conversation did get around to fishing. My favorite Ryan family fishing event was about eight years ago, when we had a family bass tournament. I wanted David to win because he was just beginning to fish. It worked; here he is with his prize – a Sweeney’s Sports gift certificate.
BBT in 2019... has a full plate of tournaments for local bass anglers. A couple of the Best Bass Tournaments’ early 2019 events are the Northern Region Tournament on Feb. 23 and the Delta/Wine Region Tournament on March 2, both on Lake Berryessa. I have been following this organization for a couple of years now, and I continue to be impressed with their local stance and friendly outreach to new tournament anglers.
Go to bestbasstournaments.com for answers and next steps. Moms and Dads Tourney weigh-ins are exciting times, even for spectators. Zero in on a couple so your kids can catch some of this “bass fever” that makes fishing so much fun.
Fish Friendly Farming… is alive and well in Napa County, and the greater wine growing region. It is another step that our neighbors in agriculture are taking to be good stewards of the land. Just look at the opening statement on their website:
“Fish Friendly Farming is a certification program for agricultural properties managed to restore fish and wildlife habitat and improve water quality.” Certainly, restoring wildlife habitat and improving water quality are at the top of everybody’s wish list. Learn more, and sign up, at fishfriendlyfarming.org.
In The Salt… Even with the rockfish season closed, you can still go out on a Dungeness crab trip where limits are 10 crabs per angler – and nice bounty indeed.
With tough, ugly weather outside the Gate, San Pablo Bay action benefited from a solid striper bite. The Monday Hot Sheet quoted Keith Fraser of the Loch Lomond Marina in San Rafael (415-456-0321) as saying “striped bass fishing in the bay has been very good, in fact, damn good.” Captain Craig Hanson on the Argo, moored at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, had a combined 11 limits of stripers on Saturday and Sunday. Call Craig at 415-361-7757.
The Delta also gives you protected fishing during the cold weather months, and the big draw there for me are sturgeon. They seem to be discombobulated by the up-and-down water temperatures right now. But all the indications are that there are a huge number of these “diamond backs” in the system, calling for non-stop action this spring. Put it on your bucket list for a truly new and different angling experience. I promise that you’ll get hooked.