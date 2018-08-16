Headlines Warn Us… Seen in the Aug. 10 Western Outdoor News: “Fires keep anglers off Lake Berryessa” and “Fires hamper Clear Lake fishing.” Not the kind of news that I like to bring you.
We’ll be sampling Clear Lake for you twice in the next four weeks. Stay tuned.
Bodega Bay Bulletin… As predicted, those “salmon limits for sure” aren’t coming every day. But don’t despair: 50-pound bags of fresh and briny fish are still on tap. According to the Monday Hot Sheet, weekend weather laid down a bit and combo trips were productive.
Captain Rick on the New Sea Angler (875-3344) scored 360 rockfish and 69 ling cod to 24 pounds on Sunday. On Saturday, his clients amassed 36 ling cod limits to 22 pounds plus limits of vermilions, coppers and browns (rockfish). He ran some salmon combo trips this past week.
The river salmon bite is still tentative at best. We never hit the rivers until mid- to late September. Call pro river guide Kevin Brock (800-995-5543) to book him for that later period. We need some cooler water up and down the Sacramento River to slow the salmon down in the deep holes. Stay tuned.
Golden Gate Update… Salmon counts were all over the board on Sunday, 8 to 12, according to the Hot Sheet. I’m seeing a lot of reports of about one salmon per rod, down from the lights-out two-per-rod limits earlier. But the widespread availability of combo trips will keep you in tasty, fresh BBQ chunks.
The MoMo (510-652-3403) put its four clients onto three salmon while the Sundance (510-652-3403) had a salmon/rod to 24 pounds for six anglers. And bigger boats were showing some solid success, like The Sea Wolf (510-652-3403) with 23 ling cod limits and 173 rockfish. And, Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707-655-6736) brought home king salmon limits all around from outside the North Bar.
Delta Stripers Make Their August Move… Mike Pipkins of Antioch’s Gotcha Bait told the Hot Sheet that the big hens are arriving in the river, and that “this always happens in August.” They weighed in a 30-pound striper accompanied by four others from 24 to 26 inches. Sardines were the go-to bait.
Mark Your Calendar… for Saturday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. till noon so you and a car full of kids can participate in our 34th annual Napa County California Coastal Cleanup Day. Every year we have an informal effort to beat the previous year’s totals. Last year in Napa County, more than 450 volunteers cleaned 2,783 pounds of trash and 1,700 pounds of recyclables from Napa’s waterways. Let’s join together to beat those numbers in 2018.
The Napa County Resource Conservation District has a broad list of local gathering points that makes it easy for everyone to pick a spot where they can participate. They range from Calistoga to Napa. Go online to naparcd.org/coastalcleanupday for a place near you.
Bring your own bucket or bin if you can, but garbage buckets, bags, latex gloves and light refreshments will be provided. Best if you wear sunscreen and work clothes. Email guadalupe@naparcd or call 690-3117 if you have questions.
Here’s my shout-out for our local sponsors: Three Twins Ice Cream, Kitchen Door, Orchard Supply and County of Napa.
Take A Friend Free Fishing… on Saturday, Sept. 1. It is one of the California Department of Fish & Wildlife’s two free fishing days this year. You will not need to buy a sport fishing license for that day. It is a good chance for all of you experienced anglers to start a new one fishing. Think about that first tug on the line that you experienced back on your first day fishing.
Just for your information, all of the other DFW rules, regulations, restrictions and requirements that you must follow pertain to the novice that day, too.