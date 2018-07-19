And More Salmon… this time, St. Helenan Lars Kronmark led a team of six on a salmon hunt out of Bodega Bay. They limited out – 12 salmon total. Those silver bullets are perfect for the BBQ; 15 to 18 pounds each.
The salmon action is full on up and down the local coast and out of Bodega Bay. Dave Hurley remarked in his Monday Hot Sheet that “it is interesting that the salmon are already holding near the mouth of San Francisco Bay at the North Bar in mid-July, since this phenomenon generally occurs much later in the summer. We can all agree, this is a most unusual year.”
A quick scan of recent action in the salt tells me that the top salmon weights so far have been close to 20 pounds. Sure, it’s fun the catch a hawg. But those teen sizes are strong, fun to catch, and fun to eat.
This hot bite fills up party boats fast and full. Better make plans for a couple of trips, then go online for bookings. There are many top salmon boats here. One that I follow is The Argo, berthed right at San Francisco’s famous Fisherman’s Wharf; call Captain Craig Hanson at 415-361-7757 for more information and bookings on his newly refurbished six-pack. Or, try The New Sea Angler out of Bodega Bay (875-3344).
River salmon action opened last Monday with much enthusiasm generated by the bite in the salt. It will stay open through Dec. 16 from the Highway 113 bridge to the Carquinez Bridge, including Suisun Bay, Grizzly Bay and all tributary sloughs west of Highway 160. New regs call for a daily bag limit of just one Chinook salmon with two in possession. It’s always good to check local rules and regs on line or with your tackle shop before heading out.
And Also More Bass… on Clear Lake – because we’re meeting more top bass guides there. My go-to Clear Lake bass guide is Bob Myskey (349-4460). His book fills up fast, so he has been willing to recommend other experienced guides to us. Earlier this spring, we met and fished with pro guide Jeremy Taylor (349-6797) with top results.
This week we fished with pro guide Ed Legan, who took just five hours to put us onto 40 bass topped by two nice 6-pounders. I learned a lot about Carolina rig fishing, and being patient till those bass loaded up on the hook. We could see the evidence of Ed’s pro tournament career as he selected hot spots on the lake. Once again, that old bait Baby Brush Hog in natural colors provided 95 percent of the catch. Email Ed at bassn@mchsi.com or call him at 702-497-8938.
There has never been a better time to go fishing for bass locally. Bassmaster Magazine just named its annual Top 100 bass lakes in America, and Clear Lake is No. 3. In the West’s Top 25, the Sacramento/San Joaquin River delta is No. 3, and our own Lake Berryessa is No. 6 in the West’s Top 25. There is no other place that I know in America with that bass water firepower so close to home.
Americans like to fish for bass. According to a study by Southwick Associates (reported in Bassmaster) bass fisherpersons spend $16 billion annually. Here’s an interesting comparison: that number is bigger than the combined annual revenues of MLB and NBA, $14.2 billion.
Interesting that one of the newest and posh-est new restaurants coming to San Francisco is going to be called “The Angler.” And our lead magazine devoted to bassin’, Bassmaster, is 50 years old this year. Only three that started earlier still exist: Field & Stream, Outdoor Life and Fur-Fish-Game. So whaddaya waiting for? Get down to Sweeney’s Sports on Imola to rig up and go bass fishing. Need to start small and local? Walk the bank at Hennessey, which holds some surprisingly big bass.
Berryessa Update… from Troy Barr of T-Roy’s Guide Service (372-7599). He bumped up his trolling speed and straightened his Rocky Mountain Tackle blades for a successful day, boating nine rainbows.
Troy said that the dropping of the water level means you have to cover a lot of water to find the fish (thanks, as always, to the Monday Hot Sheet for key updates here).
Wild St. Helena: Save The Snakes… caught my eye. I’m a special fan of this wonderful “Wild…” series of programs in Napa County. This rendition will be at the St. Helena Public Library on Thursday, July 26, from 7 to 8 p.m. Snakes Executive Director Michael Starkey will tell all about snakes – so beneficial but misunderstood.
Get there early. These “Wild” programs always fill up. See you there.