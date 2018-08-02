First The Students… then the “Teach.” Silverado Middle School teacher Dan Skadal was top rod on the Salty Lady (415-674-3474) on July 24. The St. Helena resident’s 26-pound silver bullet salmon bested the efforts of the other 25 anglers on board. Dan also scored a salmon limit that day. Looks like the perfect new classroom decoration, Dan.
More Salmon Stuff… this time from Napa. Jim Carte caught two beautiful king salmon when the 28 anglers on the Lovely Martha (650-619-6629) out of Fisherman’s Wharf limited out before noon on July 27.
Out the gate, Dave Hurley’s Monday Hot Sheet told us that the North Side from Muir beach to Duxbury – and out along the edge of the bar – was delivering six-pack anglers salmon limits in under two hours’ time. He said the grade had been a little smaller but there are still lots of 12- to 20-plus-pound fish in the mix.
This excellent 2018 king salmon season is just 44 days old, with 92 more to go before the closing on Oct. 31. I don’t recall the enthusiasm and limits-type fishing we are seeing right now in any of my other 41 salmon seasons here. No, the volume of fish caught won’t stay at this high level. It will dip and flex with a good period late when they are lined up to find the Delta on their way back home to spawn in the Sacramento or Feather. We prefer the September river action because there hasn’t ever been a case of seasickness reported in Chico.
There is already an early river salmon bite. That Sacramento River stretch between Red Bluff and Chico delivered some early king salmon to anglers pulling flatfish with sardine wraps. Look for more action now, as the Barge Hole near Anderson has been open for two days now (thanks to the Western Outdoor News for some late breaking news here).
Halibut Watch… on the bay. Captain James Smith on the California Dawn (510-417-5557) posted a catch of an incredible 69 halibut (limits) for his 23 clients on Saturday.
Delta Doings… include the upcoming Snag Proof Open this weekend out of Russo’s Marina. This pro bass tournament is one of my favorites because it filters out a lot of “luck” catches on a favorite lure. All entrants must use Snag Proof’s frogs, so the most skillful contestant can top the list.
Try your own hand at frog fishing. The best time of the year is right now with water temperatures up close to 80. We have had a ball over the years tossing the weed-proof frog right up into Clear Lake’s tulle banks. Let it sit for a second and pop it back. Hang on tight; those big bucket-mouths like to slam a frog. Also, cast one up on a weed bed and start a slow but steady retrieve. You’ll need to pay strict attention on this – the bass blows right up out of the weeds to attack the frog. Pull too soon, and nada! Try to count to three before the set (easier said than done).
Crab Sport Fishing Season… is over. It will re-open on Nov. 3. Regulars will know that winter holiday feasts in this region are often led by big platters of cold and briny Dungeness king crab. The only debate in my family has been mayo or drawn butter. I’m in the mayo camp; I’m reserving my drawn butter ration for Maine lobster tails.
The good news for a festive and bountiful table is that many party boats run combo trips targeting crab along with rockfish and lings, or salmon if the seasons mesh. Now that’s a plate of delectable seafood fit for a king.
This just in: the Bodega Bay fleet is running combo trips right now. The New Sea Angler (875-3344) put its clients onto combos of rockfish, ling cod and king salmon this past weekend. The lings topped out at 19 pounds; the salmon at 22 pounds.
Lake County Fire Watch… is a daily drill full of anxiety. I worry about my friends and guides who live there. Friend and pro guide Bob Myskey (349-4460) told me Tuesday that there are two fires, one on each side of the upper west end of the lake. He is still under an evacuation order in Nice but is staying put for now. We’re hoping to fish with him next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Berryessa Bass At Night… because it’s too hot during the day. Western Outdoor News reported that bass guide Larry Hemphill fished from about an hour before dark until midnight, when both the water and air temperatures were lower. His client, former Raider football player Keith Moody, used drop-shotted MM111 Robo worms in low light and 7-inch Berkley Power worms after dark for a bag of bass with the top five going about 14 pounds.
Fly Fishing In The Salt… in the Tropics – on your bucket list? Who better to ask than our own local outfitter Don Muelrath. Seychelles bone fish at 28 inches and 8 pounds caught my eye in the first segment of his June Fly Fishing Adventures Newsletter. Go online to flyfishingadventures.org for all the latest news from Don.