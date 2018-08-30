Napa River Stripers… Three ways. Troll, cast and plunk. Yep, it’s time to get on our own river for some solid striper action. Napa angler Josh Harrington did just that last weekend, and caught this nice striped bass in Fagan Slough. I’d stop by Sweeney’s Sports on Imola and ask their field scouts for the latest information and hot lures/baits before heading out.
Berryessa Bassing… continues to deliver for anglers putting in their time on the water. You’ll probably have to “gun and run” to cover the best spots. Start with top water lures in low light, switching over to plastics and jigs as the sun gets over the water. Be patient and experiment. Move that lure slow enough to drive yourself crazy, then every other speed to a full burn. Find out what they want that day.
I’m not sure about a trout bite, or if there is one. Ask at Sweeney’s (255-5544).
Clear Lake… has been delivering good numbers in the past week, but finally gave up a toad Sunday. Bob Myskey’s client, Hai Nguyen, scored a solid 8-pounder. Dan Solomon and I were on the water with Bob this past week, but too late for my deadline. Stay tuned. Book trips with Bob at 274-0373.
And From The Delta… Fairfield reader Honey Dumayag sent this photo of her nice king salmon caught on a Mepps Flying C lure on Sherman Island. Look for this action to continue to improve as thousands of salmon stage for their run back up the rivers to spawn.
That river season ends on Dec. 16, so there is plenty of time to get your personal best big salmon in 2018.
And, More From The Salt… Salmon action was up and down this past weekend, depending on the wind and depth. That’s not unusual; it’s that time in the season that you have to chase them down. That’s just what 16-year-old Timmy Phan of San Francisco did Sunday when he caught an estimated 35-pound salmon off of Stinson Beach, as reported by the Monday Hot Sheet.
Book yourself a combo trip that includes fishing for rockfish, ling cod and king salmon. They produce full bags of BBQ fodder.
Shark Time, Big Time… Captain Joey Gamez of Golden Gate Sport Fishing used squid, salmon bellies or shad to put Daniel Leue and Samantha Pruitt onto some big sharks, topped by an estimated 250-pound brute. Your kids will love sharking – lots of action and no sea-sickness.
Twenty Teams Came… and 14-year-old Bay Area flycaster Maxine McCormick led her American team to victory. Yes, the U.S. National Flycasting team beat 20 other national teams at the world championships in England, and Maxine led the way with two gold medals and a silver.
Listen to this number: In the qualifying round for the sea-trout distance, Maxine set a world record by casting 161 feet. No wonder she was called “America’s Casting Princess” by some in Europe (thanks, Tom Stienstra of the San Francisco Chronicle, for this wonderful local story).