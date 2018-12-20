Big Swells!… No, that’s not a holiday gathering of the Clan at the Club. It describes a major weather event on our coast, with waves and surges so strong and dangerous that it even closed down the Mavericks Challenge surf competition. Note to self: surfers like big waves, but not this big.
In Bay Area fishing terms, it means that even Captain Rick Powers on Bodega Bay’s big New Sea Angler (875-3344) stayed home Sunday. I’m told that the crab action remains good, but the rockfish season closes in just 10 days. If you are looking for just one more holiday combo trip, better get on the horn to your favorite outfitter.
Bay Action… is, of course, sheltered from the worst of weather on the coast. Dave Hurley’s Monday Hot Sheet noted a solid catch of stripers in San Pablo Bay. Craig Hanson’s Argo, moored in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, scored 16 stripers and a halibut for its six anglers on a full-day trip. Call Craig at 415-361-7757 to book some bay trips this coming year. He targets stripers and sturgeon while fishing on the anchor up high in the bay.
Delta Too… You can get around the Delta - and will need to. “Run and gun” to find a bunch of fish. Stripers are a good bet now on live bait, when you can find it. Here’s a new hazard for sturgeon hunters – sea lions! One angler told the Hot Sheet: “… the sea lion rose up with the sturgeon and snapped off the 100-pound test leader. We are seeing sea lions staying all year long in the Delta, and they are on every buoy now.”
Water Level Updates… compared to our Dec. 5 base numbers:
Smith River depth (stage) at JED recording station:
*Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. – 6.51 feet base
*Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. – 10.55 feet
Smith River Flow in cubic feet per second:
*Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. – 1,289 cfs base
*Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. – 7,030 cfs
Well, it is obvious that there was a good rainfall between these two recordings. And, that is the challenge of angling for trophy-size wild steelhead on this beautiful river up north at Crescent City. The good news, because it is short and rocky, is that the Smith can clear quickly after a rain event and let you get back on the water quickly. Steelies like cold, clear, moving water – and they are hard to find or catch in brown water.
Wednesday’s 10.55-foot depth is about perfect. That 7,030 cfs flow is just off of the optimum range of 8,000 to 10,000 cfs. Face it; plan for a three-day trip on the Smith with a real possibility that you might spend one of those days staring at the motel TV. Don’t be shy; ask your guide for his best bets on timing. My pro river guide, Kevin Brock, will be glad to help you plan – but he doesn’t control the weather.
Yep, we’ve been skunked there, but that river run is the most beautiful show Mother Nature has ever created for mortals like us. And, let Stan Press tell you about the heft of the 20-pound wild steelhead he caught on an 8-pound leader when we were with Kevin some years ago. That fish had all the advantages. Call Kevin at 800-995-5543 as a next step. Then go do it, starting now. The season is short and mostly all done by the end of February.
Clear Lake (at Rumsey Gauge) depth:
*Dec. 5 at – 4 p.m. – 1.10 feet base
*Dec. 19 at 8:15 p.m. – 1.22 feet
Wait, before you tell me that very small increase in depth can’t mean much. It means the whole lake of 68 square miles gained 4.32 inches of depth in the past 14 days. Water depth is critical to a good bass spawn. Higher waters (a Rumsey of 7.5 signifies a full lake) fill in nice level spots for bass beds and give them cover as the fry grow enough to go out on their own.
Holiday Gifts… for every angler on your list should include timely information about local fishing spots. I was born and raised in a tiny town of 1,500 back in the old days in Rhode Island. My dad, a local merchant, insisted that we try our best to buy at home – and we did. Let’s keep up that tradition out here in Napa Valley. Here’s a starter kit:
*Subscription to The Lake Berryessa News, delivered first class to your mailbox 12 times a year, for just $36. Make out your check to Peter Kilkus and mail it to him at 1515 Headlands Drive, Napa, CA 94558.
*An online subscription to Dave Hurley’s Hot Sheet gets you the best and freshest Northern California fishing news Mondays and Fridays all year long – except for three weeks of vacation time. Go online to hurleychronicles.com/Subscribe-NOW!.html to sign up.
I Wish Every Reader… the happiest holiday ever, and a safe, prosperous 2019. Thanks for your interest and support.