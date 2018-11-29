Nepotism 101? I Confess… Meet my grandson, Jack Ryan. For his brief Thanksgiving holiday from lessons at Cal Poly SLO, he went south to fish at Cabo San Lucas. You can tell that dorado is fresh out of the water because it still has a lot of color; they quickly go grey after being out of the water for a while.
On your next dorado trip, use this old and effective trick to ramp up your catch numbers: Tie off the first one you hook to let it swim around close to the boat. That will bring dozens more into your fishing range, fast.
Now there is a seal I could like. He is a bright guy, checking for a free and easy meal on board before having to dive way down for his lunch.
Holiday Fishing, Close To Home… Freshwater bass and trout will be on tap for your close in winter fishing. Here’s a sample:
*Berryessa is turning over. That evens out water column temperature, encouraging the bait and the fish to use more of it. You’ve got three species of bass on tap here – largemouth, smallmouth and spots. I’d be wanting to try a Carolina rig pulled slowly. I’m told that spinner baits splashed through shallow bait balls will call in both bass and trout for you. The old pros there are sure their deep-water spoon set-ups are best. Call pro bass guide Don Paganelli (916 502-FISH) to book a trip or buy a guide trip gift certificate. Trout trolling is not my thing, but the pros tell me that the lure color, depth and boat speed are all critical to the mission. March right in to Sweeney’s Sports on Imola (255-5544) and ask their field scouts to set you up.
* Keep an eye on the Napa River; check for some brown, muddy water as the rainstorms move through. That will send most of the stripers away for the winter. But, those little critters that lived in the banks of feeder streams are primo potluck suppers for sturgeon as they wash down. A good gush of muddy water can bring big diamond-backs right up into town. These are big strong animals; don’t go out under-gunned. It’s time to have your sturgeon rig tuned up; ask the team at Sweeney’s to check it out. While you are there, better find out if they have any early read on best baits. Combo cocktails are best, finding out what flavors are hot is the trick. Eel and shrimp work, or eel and salmon roe, and even live bait from time to time.
*Clear Lake water is also cooling down. Expect to see some bigger largemouth bass in the mix as this continues. Here’s an encouraging example reported by Bob Myskey (274-0373) from the last trip he guided before Turkey Day: the Dill family (Kurt, Jackie and 11-year-old Kade) boated and released 15 bass topped off with Kurt’s 7.5-pound bruiser, Kade’s 5-er and Jackie’s 4-pounder. That’s good winter fishing. Those big, wiggly, live jumbo minnows are your best cold-weather bass calling cards. A Bob Myskey-guided trip is a nice holiday gift item.
*And, I’ll bet you can still catch a big bass at Hennessey. The guys who do well here are also very closed-mouthed about it. You might get lucky at Sweeney’s someday and find out how to fish it. No harm in asking. Promise me you will share those secrets with me. I promise to tell the whole world, in a rush of holiday spirit.
*Crab for Christmas; right on tap. The Bodega Bay fleet is scoring full limits of fat Dungeness crabs and rockfish; that’s 10 of each for each angler. A regular dividend of most trips is a bunch of big ling cod. Nothing is guaranteed, but Captain Rick Powers at Bodega Bay Sport Fishing (875-3344) told the Hot Sheet “… we haven’t missed yet with 10 crab and rockfish limits since the recreational crab opener on Nov. 3.”
While local stores are just starting to show local crabs in their cold cases, it is truly special to go catch your own – nice bragging rights at the holiday table. A quick scan across the key Bay Area fishing areas confirms the excellent crab/rock numbers are spread out. If you like your action in the Bays, Captain Trent Slate of Bite Me Charters out of Loch Lomond Marina put his clients onto five stripers, a shaker sturgeon and a 52-inch leopard shark. Call Trent at 415-307-8582 for the perfect family outing on his six-pack boat.
*Mixed reports from the Delta. One that caught my eye was the annual tug and pull to learn where the hot bankie crappie action is. Said Mike Pipkens at Gotcha Bait (925-706-7400) in Antioch, “One thing I do know, we are selling a ton of small minnows so I know the bite is on.”
Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex… had 260,000 geese and 670,000 ducks in mid-October. Even more are predicted for the present time. Two of my favorite outdoor enthusiasts, St. Helena Star Editor David Stoneberg and Wayne Ryan (no relation), tell me that this wildlife mecca is an incredible experience. See a million birds all in one place? We are truly blessed to be so close. Promise me that you will add it to the special events being planned for your holiday guests and neighbors. You can go online at bit.ly/2Sjamue for the very best information about the refuge and how to get there.
Gift Guide… Almost every item that every angler on your holiday gift list is “one size fits all.” Here’s a few I’d like in my stocking:
* A 2019 California recreational fishing license. Just pop right into Sweeney’s Sports on Imola or Steves Hardware on St Helena’s Main Street. Each has the automated terminal that can spit out the new license quickly. If you don’t have some of the information required about the recipient, and want to keep the gift a secret, you can buy a DFW fishing license gift certificate. Or, just get this information off his/her driver’s license before going to buy it: address, color hair, color eyes, DOB, height, weight and birthdate. Go ahead and splurge – they also sell “lifetime” fishing licenses, too.
* Now, add a couple of special stocking fillers and you’ll have a complete gift. A good local approach is to ask Sweeney’s and Steves what’s hot this year.
*If that’s not enough, put me on your list – and get your checkbook out. Start me off with a peacock bass trip on the Amazon in Northern Brazil. Next, tell both pro bass guide Bob Myskey and pro river guide Kevin Brock to make up a gift certificate book of 25 trips for two anglers. Fly me to Clayton, New York in July to fish for 5-pound smallmouth bass in the St. Lawrence River.
*As a sweetener, contribute $2,500 to the newly organized St. Helena High School Fishing Club. Make the check out to St. Helena High School and write “fishing club” on the memo line. Whatta way to “pay it forward.” Thanks in advance.