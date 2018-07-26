I’m All In With Kids Fishing… I started in Rhode Island when I was 6. My son, Alex, caught his first fish in the Modesto Reservoir when he was 4. And the beat goes on.
Just look at that squeeze little Krue Cooper is putting on his fish. At just 5 years old, Krue – already a serious angler – and his family were fishing at Delintment Lake in eastern Oregon. Thanks to Thomas and Sonya Kern, my good neighbors, and Krue’s great grand uncle and aunt for this nice story.
And From Kona… Young Napa angler Sung Jin Park boated a 495-pound blue marlin in just 25 minutes. Sounds like a record to me. It was one of several fish caught by him and his uncle, Dr. Jung Hoan Yoo – including some beautiful ono, which you may know them as wahoo. They are the oceans speed kings and fun to catch and eat. Grill ’em right on the beach and serve with a cold one. Sung Jin Park told me that Dr. Yoo taught him how to fish two years ago on a three-day fishing trip to the Phuket province of Thailand.
J.R.’s Killer Dropper Fly… Yes, I just named Jose Rubio’s newest fly pattern – the “J.R.’s Killer.” Have a look. For more information and patterns, stop in to see him and buy some at Sweeney’s Sports on Imola (255-5544). Or, email J.R. at jrfishing50@gmail.com. This is a big, meaty fly with a sparkly tail; the perfect dropper underneath another fly up the line to work a different segment of the water column.
Jose told me that the up and down flows on Putah Creek don’t seem to bother the fish, but it bothers the fisherman. As ag needs ramp up, Putah has some ups and downs. This can affect plenty of things, like fishing location, leader length and strength, as well as casting systems.
He was very enthusiastic about the continued solid striped bass bite up and down the Napa River with good action in accessible places like Kennedy Park and Cuttings Wharf. Sizes range from 15 to 22 inches for the most part. Those are perfect targets for a car full of kids with a picnic basket full of goodies, and some sun protection. Best bet for bait is Sweeney’s Sports’ cut bait. Remember, stripers have to be 18 inches to be kept. That’s the perfect size for a backyard BBQ, the perfect ending to a perfect day in Napa County.
Still Salmon?… More than ever. The salmon board is lit up bright across the board. Limits are the rule and the fish are getting bigger. Party boats don’t have enough fish boxes to hold all that they are catching. A dandy problem. Pick your favorite guide/skipper and go fishing. Don’t forget to tell me all about your success.
I Googled “SF Bay salmon party boats” and got 14 pages with a dozen recommendations a page.
Sacramento -San Joaquin Delta… is threatened by some fake Wall Street farmers down south. They want the government to build two 30-mile tunnels under the Delta so they can steal even more of our water and send it south at a discount, where they waste it with 1930’s crop irrigation methods. Orchardists just pull a board out of the canal and let their fields fill up. There is no metering, no effort to learn the right amounts, and no installing systems like drip irrigation to deliver that, saving millions of gallons of water for the state’s citizens. We lived in Modesto and saw this with our own eyes, year after year.
Yes, I realize that all farming isn’t the same and some crops must be treated differently. Here’s an easy one: I wouldn’t ask row crop farmers to put irrigation pipes and hoses in their carrot fields because they must have several crops a year and pipes and hoses would just be in the way.
Meanwhile, back home in the Delta, thousands of farmers make their living farming there. We recreate there, we fish there, and we swim there, and friends of mine grow grapes there. Are we just to be tossed out at the whim of some rich guy? Jerry Brown has been strangely in favor of these disastrous twin tunnels. And, now some of Trump’s team are coming to town to weigh in on the issue. That’s frightening.
Can you imagine a muddy path where the Delta is now? Can you imagine the San Francisco Bay being permanently shallower? Can you imagine the economic chaos caused because ocean vessels can’t get to the Oakland docks anymore?
Do I know these for sure? No, but I do know for sure that our government and its agencies let the Lake Oroville dam break up, lose millions of gallons of water, and threaten 200,000 downstream residents. They let operators use the wrong materials and procedures to rebuild the Oakland -Bay Bridge. Worse, nobody in either case was fired for these massive failures.
Please let your voice be heard at every level of politics. Diane Feinstein and Kamala Harris, Mike Thompson, Bill Dodd and our assembly member, Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, will be glad to hear your voice on this twin tunnel issue. I’ve told all of them I expect them to protect people like you and me. It’s easy—just Google “e-mail Diane FEINSTEIN” , etc. for quick access.