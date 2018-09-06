Casual Tennis Napa plays Saturdays and Tuesdays
Connect with other tennis players, casually and just for the fun of it.
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa's Facebook page or send a message directly to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa Valley Swim Team evaluations Sept. 14
The Napa Valley Swim Team will hold open evaluations on Friday, Sept. 14 at the Napa Valley College pool from 5 to 6 p.m. The team is currently accepting new members ages 6-18 for its year-round competitive swimming program. Memberships are available for all levels of its program, and less-experienced swimmers are welcome.
Prospective swimmers should be able to swim at least 25 yards of backstroke and freestyle with side breathing. The nonprofit USA Swimming program is Napa’s largest, oldest and most successful swim team.
For more information or to arrange a placement evaluation on another date, call 257-7946, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or visit napavalleyswim.com or the club’s Facebook page.
Skyline Swimmers meet Mondays, Wednesdays at NVC
The Napa Valley Swim Team offers a program for adult swimmers and triathletes, the NVST Skyline Swimmers.
The group is for adult swimmers of all ability levels, whether they want to improve overall fitness, swim just for fun, develop better technique, or train for triathlons or swimming competitions. It convenes from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Napa Valley College pool.
Skyline Swimmers are coached by experienced swim coach and professional triathlete Emily Cocks. Each workout has a drop-in fee of $10, or a monthly fee of $60. All attending swimmers must be registered with US Masters swimming.
Email Cocks at emilycocks@gmail.com for more information on the Skyline Swimmers. For information on any NVST program, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946, visit napavalleyswim.com or find NVST on various social media sites.