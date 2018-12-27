Johnny Miller Academy of Golf at Silverado starts Jan. 8
Silverado Resort and Spa has announced an all-new month-to-month junior golf development program at the Johnny Miller Academy of Golf beginning Jan. 8.
The Johnny Miller Junior Golf Academy, led by PGA and LPGA professionals, is designed to develop a complete golfer by providing valuable instruction on aspects of fundamentals, the full swing, short game, golf course management, personal character traits, and a love for the game.
The academy offers classes to players of different ability levels. Classes range in price from $79 to $99 per month. Class sizes are limited, 8 to 1 student to teacher ratio.
“Just getting started” is for boys and girls ages 5-8 and will be Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30, from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. daily
“I’ve played some, but want to get better” is for boys and girls ages 8-14 and will be Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. each day; and Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. daily.
“I want to play in high school and college” is for boys and girls ages 10-16. Instruction will be Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. each day. Play will be Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31, from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. daily.
For more information or to register, contact Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 707-257-5476.
Silverado offers adult golf instructional programs
Silverado Resort and Spa will offer adult golf instructional programs starting in January.
“Understanding the full swing” is a four-week, four-hour class structured to target play from tee to green, and will focus on producing a simple, repeatable swing, making cleaner contact, and understanding the factors that affect overall distance and direction. Classes are offered on Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26, from 1 to 2 p.m., and Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31, from 10 to 11 a.m. The cost is $199.
“Mastering the short game” is a four-week, four-hour class designed to restore confidence in students’ short game by discussing proper shot and club selection, set-up, distance control and shot execution with a variety of clubs, from on and around the putting surfaces. Classes are offered on Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30, from 10 to 11 a.m. The cost is $199.
Anyone who brings a friend or family member will receive a 20-percent discount. For more information, and to register, contact Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or (707) 257-5476.
Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.