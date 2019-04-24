Marshawn Lynch is set to retire again after spending the last two seasons with the Oakland Raiders, according to media reports.
NFL.com reports that the Raiders have decided to move on from the 33-year-old running back and that he does not plan to play for another team.
A five-time Pro Bowl selection, the player known as Beast Mode led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2013 and 2014, and ranks 16th all-time with 84 in his career. He won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks following the 2013 season and made it back to the championship game with the team the following season.
Lynch retired following the 2015 season, only to return to play for his hometown Raiders in 2017.