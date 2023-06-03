If someone had told Jeff and Greg Schaffer’s mother on April 2, 1943 her newborn twins would be climbing treacherous rock walls 80 years later, she might have thought “Oh, a late April Fools Day joke.”

It would be no joke, and not a late one. According to Jeff, a Napa resident and former Napa Valley College geology professor, their birthday is on “April Fools Day For Twins,” and it was a special one this year.

Jeff and Greg didn’t just turn 80 on April 2. They also celebrated 60 years of rock climbing with a few routes up the walls with Jeff’s daughter, Mary Anne, at Rockzilla Indoor Climbing Gym in Napa.

“Greg drives from his home in Silicon Valley every month to visit me, and the three of us get together for a great time at Rockzilla,” Jeff said. “Mary Anne, being considerably younger than us, climbs circles around us. Oh, to be younger again.”

Jeff was asked how important life insurance was to his family.

“My wife said we had it until we got too old and it got too expensive. I haven’t thought of life insurance in years,” he said. “When one of us dies, there will be others to help the survivor. It’s not like we’ll lose the home.”

He agreed that, for those who have climbed as much as he has, it’s no more dangerous than driving a car is for someone with years of practice doing it. You know you're one slip away from crashing, but you can't worry about it.

“I don't think serious climbers worry about dying,” he said. “Certainly in outdoor climbing, the worst thing to do would be that when you get in a desperate situation, where the next move may be your last, you cannot think about dying. If so, you are not thinking about climbing. Serious climbing requires that you think about your moves, one at a time, until you reach a spot where you can take a rest.

“Both Greg and I have done free soloing, which is climbing without a rope. A mistake would be fatal. Probably around age 70 was my last free solo, but not intended. I was doing serious (geology) field work, climbing toward the base of a lava flow more than 100 feet above the road. It started out OK, but then I ran into short headwalls. I had no choice but to continue upward to the ledge below the lava flow. I found an easier way to descend, but it was still risky. Serious field work in the Sierra is not for sissies.”

It wasn’t a given that the twins would make it to 80. In fact, they had several close calls as early as their 20s.

“I remember thinking we would not make it to 30,” Jeff said. “To 50? Forget that. Far too old to comprehend.”

In 1963, Greg started climbing unroped with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s outing club, and Jeff did likewise with UC Berkeley’s similar club.

In October 1963, at age 20, while Greg was doing serious climbing back east, Jeff did his first roped lead ascent in Yosemite Valley, climbing with — wait for it — a short clothesline. This he used to pull up two others. The climb had a short, nearly vertical descent, down which Jeff lowered the two others before downclimbing the nearly vertical cliff without the rope.

“Well, males don’t get fully functioning brains until 25 or later,” he quipped," and some never do."

Greg got a hold of some stronger rope and climbing gear and in August 1964, the novices attempted the Yosemite Valley’s intimidating Washington Column.

According to an autobiography Jeff had been writing, he said in 2014 he was working as a busboy in August 1964 when he told his manager he wanted to take a few days off to climb Washington Column with his brother.

“He replied, ‘If you do, don’t come back.’ Well, on Aug. 15, I almost didn’t because the direct route is no place for novice climbers, especially those unfamiliar with Yosemite rock,” Jeff wrote.

They struggled all day and got but halfway up, but were out of water and getting desperate. They rappelled, but darkness overtook them. They spent the night on an accommodating level spot known as Lunch Ledge, severely dehydrated.

“I was gagging repeatedly and uncontrollably as my body tried to send some nonexistent stomach liquid up my esophagus to my parched mouth,” Jeff recalled.

Greg remembers thinking that they both would die. They not only survived, but continued cheating death for many decades.

“We returned home and I got my job back,” Jeff noted, “perhaps because I was the hardest, most dependable employee.”

That Sept. 6, they made another attempt up Washington Column with a friend. Once they got to Lunch Ledge and started up the 200-foot-chimney, Jeff took the lead. Then he took a 20-foot fall.

“The trauma of that event made my entire life flash before me,” he recalled. “With my knee gouged by a protruding piton, Greg led the difficult friction step, then did the intimidating first half of the deep chimney. I led the second half, with a hard start but then easier climbing above. We ran out of time and had perhaps our only Yosemite Valley bivouac (tentless campout) atop a broad ledge not far below the summit.

“From our roofless penthouse, we looked directly across Glacier Point and witnessed the Firefall, a nightly fall of red-hot embers pushed over the point after dusk, descending 1,500 feet down a vertical cliff — a tradition that ceased on Jan. 25, 1968. The next morning, we quickly topped Washington Column and then negotiated its treacherous descent that lies to its east.”

Jeff, who has worked as a route setter at Rockzilla, and Greg set out across the country in 2009 to conquer 66 routes in six weeks in their 66th years of living. They ended up doing 136 routes in 5½ weeks, logging 11,500 driving miles. Four years later, they conquered Washington Column to celebrate their 50th year of climbing.

Jeff’s last outdoor lead was at age 69, while taking two beginners up an “easy” climb in the Donner Pass area.

“Trouble was, I was off route, and the end got quite difficult,” he said. “As I had at age 20, I pulled each of them up the last part, a few inches at a time. It was a first ascent, never done before. I named it ‘Whoops!’ because you absolutely did not want to take a lead fall. If you survived, you’d wish you were dead.

“If you live to 70 and have had a good life, that is enough. No need to flaunt death. Take it easy,” Jeff said.

Climbing gyms, which are a lot safer than outdoors, first appeared in the Bay Area around 1995. By 2007, Dwayne Robertson decided to build a gym of his own, Rockzilla.

“He had some materials, but did not know how to build one,” Jeff recalled. “Serendipity intervened.”

Jeff worked with a high school climbing novice from Napa who knew Robertson’s daughter. Robertson told the about the plan, and the boys told Jeff.

“I drove to the site, saw the issue, and phoned Superman — OK, I mean Greg,” Jeff said. “He had just finished working on a large gym on the peninsula. He took command of designing and building it, with mostly volunteer help, and in about four months it was completed. Now there is a gym with perhaps 1,000-plus holds to screw onto the walls.

“Dwayne and Jeff probably put up most of the climbing routes, I figure I did 2,000-plus in part-time work before age 70 and Dwayne, the owner, perhaps 5,000-plus as of today. As route setters know, this work takes a toll on one’s body — at least for me, since I would typically set to my breaking point.”

Now that he’s made it to 80, still able to climb decently, Jeff feels “truly blessed,” in large part because of my wife and daughter.

“Once a month, Greg, Mary Anne and I get to literally hang together on Rockzilla’s walls, and for our 80th, this was an especially memorable celebration.

“Will we still be doing this on our 90th?”

Probably.

