Rowing: McDonald steers Philly team to gold medal

Napa’s Olivia “Ollie” McDonald, who has been the coxswain for Vesper Boat Club’s Under-23 Lightweight Men in Philadelphia this summer, helped the team win a gold medal and national title July 25 at the U.S. Rowing Championships on the Cooper River in Camden, New Jersey.
The Vesper squad won by almost 11 seconds on open water. Thompson Boat Club from the District of Columbia took second place and a team from Miami was third.
McDonald went to Blue Oak School in Napa before attending Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts, where she was on the rowing team and learned her role of steering and keeping paddlers in sync.
She is now getting ready for her first season with Bucknell University's NCAA Division I rowing program.
