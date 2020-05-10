Rugby: Napa High grad Bailey to enter yet another hall of fame

The six members of the Class of 2020 are joining 71 inductees from the previous nine classes in the U.S. Rugby Hall of Fame, which was established in 2011 by the U.S. Rugby Foundation. The new members were elected by the U.S. Rugby Hall of Fame Selection Committee, comprised of the USRF Board of Directors and selected Hall of Fame members.

According to U.S. Rugby, Bailey appeared on the pitch for Cal from 1974-1977 and was the dominant loose-head prop for the Eagles in the 1980s.

“After my first football season at Cal, I asked a teammate, ‘What do we do after the season?’ He said ‘We play rugby,’ which is what they have done there since the late 1800’s,” Bailey said. “After two full seasons, I was a USA trialist.”

His high level of play won him the nod at loose-head prop on the Eagles in 1979. He held that position until 1987, including a spot on the inaugural U.S. Men's Rugby World Cup team that year. He was a member of the Old Blues of Berkeley and played on seven National Club Championship teams between 1978-1987, and was named Most Valuable Player of the 1986 National Club Championships.

“I’m especially grateful to Coach Ned Anderson at Cal for teaching me the game,” Bailey said.