Jaime Orozco, hospitality manager at Staglin Family Vineyard, ran his 24.2-mile race, the Santa Rosa Marathon on Aug. 25 in 3 hours, 58 minutes and 28 seconds and raised over $24,000 for the nonprofit One Mind.

The race was a follow up to his first 13.1-mile race in March, the Napa Valley Half Marathon, where Orozco and his teammates raised over $26,000 for OM.

This time, Orozco and One Mind director of marketing and communications, Garett Slettebak, teamed up to raise money with a combined 214.2 miles of physical effort.

While Orozco was tackling the Santa Rosa Marathon, Slettebak rode in the 188-Mile RSVP Bike Ride from Seattle to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. They named their campaign “From Cali to Canada – A Weekend for Brain Health.”

“With 25% of the population affected by brain illnesses, we are all touched at some point,” said Orozco. “I chose to do this to help others in a subject that I am passionate about. I once thought of going into the nonprofit sector, but fell in love with the wine industry 17 years ago. If a little bit of physical effort can be used as a platform to help others, I’m all in.”

Combined for the year, Orozco’s efforts have raised nearly $50,000. One Mind has raised nearly $400 million since its inception. Its mission is to radically accelerate cures for brain illnesses and injuries by funding and fostering scientific collaborations and initiatives.

Visit onemind.org for more information.

