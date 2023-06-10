Those who can’t comprehend running in a 100-mile race might say “watch what you wish for” when someone gets into the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run.

It’s not only the world’s oldest 100-mile trail race but also one of the hardest to get into, requiring entrants to go through a lottery it’s had in place since 1981 to keep the field on the Western States Trail manageable.

Some runners get in on their first try. Those who don’t get in through the lottery — or by getting an exemption from a raffle, a sponsor, or working at an aid station in the past — will have additional tickets in the hat when entering their next lottery, regardless of whether it is the next year or a future year, thus improving the probability of being selected.

Brenda Blinn qualified for the Western States 100 lottery in 2013 when she completed her first 100-miler in the Marin Headlands. She didn’t get in that year but has re-entered the lottery every year since, except 2019.

Despite having a better shot each year than the year before, she kept coming up short — until 2023. She is one of only 381 runners entered in the race, scheduled June 24-25.

“When I was finally selected for this year’s race, I had eight years and 128 tickets,” said the 56-year-old Angwin resident. “I wish I had gotten in the race several years ago when I was younger and at peak fitness. It’s been frustrating and disappointing not getting in all these years, although I’ve thoroughly enjoyed many other scenic and challenging races.

“It feels like a huge relief and exciting, but also scary, since I haven’t trained at a high level for a 100-mile race in several years. However, I’ve put in good mileage and feel ready to finally take on Western States.”

Runners start in Olympic Valley — home to the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort known previously as Squaw Valley, site of the 1960 Winter Olympics — and finish 100.2 miles later on the track at Placer High School in Auburn.

According to the race’s website, wser.org, the trail climbs more than 18,000 feet and descends nearly 23,000 feet. Runners go through Emigrant Pass and Granite Chief Wilderness and cross the ice cold waters of the Middle Fork of the American River. Those who finish in under 24 hours receive a silver race belt buckle and those who finish between 24 and 30 hours go home with a bronze one.

Blinn participated in all three training runs on the Western States Trail over Memorial Day weekend — a 31-miler the first day, an 18-miler the second day, and a 22-miler the third day.

"It is common and good practice for Western States entrants to do all three running days," she said. "Peak training is usually three to four weeks out before a 100-miler and is at least 70 miles and can top 100 miles. A lot of the runners were training for other races, including a lot from out of state."

The race began as human version of the Tevis Cup, a 100-mile horse ride with slightly different starting and ending points — from Robie Park, east of Highway 89, to Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn — that had already been held annually since 1955. Like the run, the horse race — now known as the Western States Trail Ride, since it also awards a Haggin Cup to the healthiest horse among the top 10 finishers — had to skip 2008 because of wildfire smoke and 2020 because of the pandemic.

Blinn isn’t the only runner among this year’s entrants who has taken forever to get in — 28 others also needed 128 tickets, and five needed 256 — but she must be one of the most experienced rookies in the race.

This will be Blinn’s 62nd ultramarathon, which is any race longer than a 26.2-mile marathon.

Blinn, a Senior Environmental Scientist Supervisor for the Bay Delta Region at the California Department of Fish Wildlife, works in the Habitat Conservation Program. She’s been with CDFW in Napa since 2007. She works on environmental permitting related to the California Endangered Species Act, California Environmental Quality Act, Lake and Streambed Alteration Program, Natural Community Conservation Plan, and other state environmental laws.

Blinn grew up in Nova Scotia speaking French. Her parents and other family members still live there. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s in ecology in Canada, moved to California in 2002, and to Napa in 2007. After moving to St. Helena, she bought a house and property in Angwin in 2019 for her, her cat, and three Arabian horses she rescued in 2008, Belle, Beau and Sky.

She didn’t start running consistently until 2007, when she was 41. She did her first competitive race, a 10-miler, in 2009.

“Prior to 2009, as a biologist, I was doing a lot of research and field work. I travelled a lot, often to remote places, for months at a time,” she explained. “But as I transitioned to a desk job and a more consistent schedule, I got more interested in running on a regular basis. I was always amazed with the sport and finally decided the time was right to give it a try. I always crave being outdoors in nature, and running on trails is the solution for a stressful and demanding job.

“I joined a local Napa running club, the Vinerunners, and ran mostly roads and track for about a year. I was already an avid hiker and mountaineer, so as a naturalist, I not surprisingly gravitated toward trail running. The sense of freedom while running, especially on trails and in nature, and seeing steady progress in fitness and distance was amazing and kept me pursuing the sport.”

She also completed her first half marathon in 2009, before doubling the distance to marathons by 2010.

“My first road marathon was the Napa Valley Marathon, where I qualified for the Boston Marathon,” she noted. “I started doing trail ultras in 2011.”

Blinn has now completed 22 road marathons — including three Napa Valleys, seven Bostons, and a virtual Boston in 2020, and the ones in Sacramento, Santa Rosa, Chicago, New York and Virginia — and at least five half marathons. She’s also completed Badwater 135, several other 100-milers, 50-milers, 100Ks and 50Ks.

From July 2012 to November 2016, a 40-month stretch, there was only a six month stretch when she didn't have a race. She was unable to finish her first Tahoe Rim Trail 100 in 2015, but came back a year later and completed it. She also completed the Miwok 100 in both 2016 and 2017.

“I became totally hooked on racing, especially trail ultras, early on,” Blinn said. “Northern California has so many races in beautiful locations year-round. I like to push myself and test my limits both in distance and performance. I also use races as a way to explore new parks and trails. Perhaps because I started running competitively later in life, I had a desire to fast-forward my training, set goals and accomplish as much as I could during those early years.

“I also joined the Excelsior Running Club in 2013. The club is part of the Pacific Association of USA Track and Field (PAUSATF) and has an ultra-distance category. Numerous races were on a set schedule each year and I was eager to race for my club in as many races as possible. I always train on my own, but really enjoy being part of a race team and competing against other clubs. The ultra-distance trail running community is friendly and supportive and has encouraged me to pursue so many races.”

Winning is a thrill for Blinn, but not her goal in every race. She won the PAUSATF Series for the 40-49 age group two years in a row and has had quite a few top-three podium finishes among women in her age group or overall. She’s won a 50-mile race, two 50Ks, and some shorter races.

“I won the 50K in the women’s division of the Napa Endurance Run in April 2022,” she said of the annual race organized by Adam Ray at Scena Performance. “It starts at the fairgrounds in Calistoga, goes up Oat Hill Mine Trail, crosses the Palisades, goes up Mt. St. Helena and comes back to the start in Calistoga. It’s one of the toughest 50K races in the Bay Area, but has shorter distances as well.

“When I started running, I never thought I would achieve that kind of success. I push myself during races, but not to the point of not enjoying the running journey. I enjoy the physical and mental health benefits that come with running and the camaraderie of the racing community, and those aspects of the sport outweigh any win or medal. “It’s more important to me to know that I’ve done my best in a race. That way, any result is satisfying.”

She especially enjoys races that are fundraisers. She and her border collie, Sophie, won a four-mile run as a fundraiser for the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito several years ago.

“Sophie was my constant running partner for over 12 years and passed away last year at age 16½,” Blinn said. “I adopted her as a rescue in 2006.”

She never forget completing that first 100-mile race in the Marin Headlands in 2013. She finished in under 24 hours and placed third among women overall.

Blinn said her most memorable ultra was the Badwater 135 in July 2019. It’s a 135-mile race from Death Valley, the lowest point in the state at 282 feet below sea level, to Whitney Portal in Lone Pine at over 8,300 feet elevation.

“Badwater was my dream race when I first started running,” she said. “I love the heat and the desert and it felt like the ultimate challenge. I was thrilled to be one of the 100 entrants to be selected in 2019. It was an incredibly tough race, but I had a great crew of friends supporting me. I also used Badwater to raise awareness and funds for Sunrise Horse Rescue in Calistoga, which provides a much-needed home for neglected and abused horses.

“The Leadville 100 in Colorado is also memorable. I did that race in 2018. It’s a lottery-based race and the ultimate challenge besides the distance is the altitude. The course is at an average altitude of 10,000 feet and goes up Hope Pass twice at over 13,000 feet.”

She’s been to the Western States 100 as few times as a spectator, watching runners hit mile 62 at Foresthill and thinking “I wish I was one of them.” Now that she is, she’ll shoot for one of three goals.

“My A+ goal is to do sub-24 hours,” she said. “But I will be greatly satisfied with 26 hours, my A goal, or any finish, my B goal.”

Her partner, Eric, will crew for her — providing water, snacks and support — at aid stations before pacing her part of the way from Foresthill. A friend who has paced her at the Tahoe Rim Trail 100 and Leadville 100 will also pace her.

“Even if my parents and aunt live on the East Coast and worry when I do these ultra adventures, they have been incredibly supportive,” Blinn said. “I encourage people to get outdoors, but would also like to emphasize the importance of protecting and maintaining our natural resources for wildlife, reducing our carbon footprint and living a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.”

