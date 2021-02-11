Running: Napa Valley Marathon co-founder Hall remembered

She was asked this week in an email interview about a comment she made in a story that ran in the Register in 2018 that she and Chuck had stayed up all night before the first Napa Valley Marathon, a 26.2-mile footrace that mostly follows the Silverado Trail from Calistoga to Napa’s Vintage High School.

“We were finishing equipment for the race,” Kaye recalled. “I remember making large flip signs for the time, since we didn’t have large clocks that could cue the runners into how their pace was progressing. A person would stand at that station and flip the pages for the runners to see as they went by.”

Kaye said Chuck, who recruited about 500 helpers for the first marathon, stepped down after the 1991 race because “he was burned out from how much time and work it consumed,” and directed it herself in 1992.

The NVM, which has had Kaiser Permanente as its title sponsor since 2006, is sanctioned by USA Track & Field and is a qualifier for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials and the Boston Marathon. The 2018 race was the Road Runners Club of America National Marathon Championships.