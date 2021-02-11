Running: Napa Valley Marathon co-founder Hall remembered

Chuck Hall, who co-founded the Napa Valley Marathon in 1979 with his wife, Kaye, and others and served as race director for its first 13 years, passed away Saturday in Napa. He was 86.
He and Kaye, Napa residents since 1962, celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2019.
Hall worked in the Navy Medical Corps for four years and earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Texas. He did clinical work at Napa State Hospital, the Los Guilucos School for Girls near Kenwood, and the Home of the Good Shepherd.
He served as clinical director of Aldea's Redwood Home for troubled teens for 30 years, and was known to be creative and innovative in working with residents and in training staff.
He still found time to train for and complete 12 marathons. Along with the NVM, he helped bring the sport of pickleball to Napa.
Hall, whose mother was from France, studied and spoke French. He was also known for walking his Belgian sheepdogs regularly and waving at passing vehicles. He was in a drum group and loved to sing. He was active, boisterous, unconventional, independent and very caring.
Kaye said no service is planned at the moment, and that a group walk together will happen when the COVID-19 pandemic has lessened. She asked that no flowers be sent, and that those who wish to honor Chuck donate to a charity of their choice or to the Land Trust of Napa Valley at napalandtrust.org.
She was asked this week in an email interview about a comment she made in a story that ran in the Register in 2018 that she and Chuck had stayed up all night before the first Napa Valley Marathon, a 26.2-mile footrace that mostly follows the Silverado Trail from Calistoga to Napa’s Vintage High School.
“We were finishing equipment for the race,” Kaye recalled. “I remember making large flip signs for the time, since we didn’t have large clocks that could cue the runners into how their pace was progressing. A person would stand at that station and flip the pages for the runners to see as they went by.”
Kaye said Chuck, who recruited about 500 helpers for the first marathon, stepped down after the 1991 race because “he was burned out from how much time and work it consumed,” and directed it herself in 1992.
The NVM, which has had Kaiser Permanente as its title sponsor since 2006, is sanctioned by USA Track & Field and is a qualifier for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials and the Boston Marathon. The 2018 race was the Road Runners Club of America National Marathon Championships.
Always held the first Sunday in March, the event had a record turnout of more than 5,000 runners in 2020 between the full marathon, the 5K that was added several years ago, and the half marathon that was added in 2019. About 1,000 volunteers helped run the Saturday health and fitness expo and man aid stations and monitor the course on Sunday last year.
Less than two weeks later, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all major sports events.
Most founders of events are happy to see them grow exponentially over the years, but not Kaye Hall.
“I do not approve of the size it has become,” she wrote this week. “Our tradition was “The best LITTLE Marathon in the West.”
The only events Chuck directed prior to the NVM were shorter races sponsored by the Napa Valley Runners Club, and a marathon that started and ended at Silverado Middle School in Napa.
“Because of Chuck's interest in all things French, we were partners with a running club in Medoc, France and exchanged runners a couple of times,” Kaye Hall wrote. “The Napans who provided housing for the French maintained friendships over the years with them. The two groups had different outlooks; the French marathon offered wine at every aid station and considered our elite runners boring.”
She said the issues they faced as directors of the Napa Valley Marathon included getting Calistoga, St. Helena, California Highway Patrol, Yountville and Napa permits.
“I remember refereeing a disagreement between Napa County Counsel and the head of the California AAU regarding insurance that was quite heated,” she recalled. “We had to get permission from police departments, make arrangements to have medical personnel at each aid station and ambulances on call, and get permission and make arrangements for the location of each aid station and getting water from them. One year the hoses froze, and we had no water at several of the stations.”
Also involved in the formation and organization of the marathon were medical director Dr. Lou Daugherty, associate director David Nieman, Bob DeVany and Greg Kohles of the Calistoga Recreation Department, Rollie Wright of the St. Helena Recreation Department, Bob Feuerbach of the Napa Recreation Department, Gard Leighton, John Shea, Reg Harris and John Sensenbaugh.
“The Napa Valley Runners Club was the group basically that started the marathon,” Chuck Hall told the Register in 2018. “There were 10 or 12 people I would say who were in charge of different parts (of the race). We did direct and run a whole lot of small races, so we had kind of an idea of what needed to be done.”
