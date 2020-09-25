Running: Quartet finishes virtual Boston Marathon

“They asked how I was doing and I replied, honestly, ‘Getting tired.’ But because they were there for me, encouraging me, I didn’t want to disappoint them, or myself. That’s what the crowds and other runners at a typical marathon do, provide the encouragement to get through the most difficult part of the race.

“Most of us face a mental battle of wanting to just walk or be done. But we know that with just a bit more effort and focus, the race will be a success, no matter what the final time.”

For many runners, Bronk said, physiologically “hitting the wall” — running out of glycogen — occurs around the 20-mile mark.

“It’s a remarkably quick transition,” he said. “One can be fine one moment and, all of a sudden, the legs decide they don’t want to move. Of the eight marathons I’ve run, I did not hit the wall in two. The first was in New York in 2018. I got tired, of course, but didn’t have that feeling of complete depletion of energy. In that marathon I ran without stopping once, and it was my most satisfying marathon.

“On Sunday, I did not hit the wall and did not stop except to cross Silverado Trail and Big Ranch Road.