Running: Quartet finishes virtual Boston Marathon

Napa’s James Bronk and three members of the Napa Vinerunners, Laura Orozco, Kris Cosca and Martha Chavez, recently completed the Boston Marathon Virtual Experience.
The virtual version was held after the 124th race was first rescheduled from its regular April date of Patriot’s Day in Massachusetts to September because of the coronavirus pandemic. Runners from around the globe who had worked hard to qualify for the prestigious 26.2-mile footrace ended up tackling it on a course of their choice, on everything from a typical road route to a treadmill — even around their bedroom.
Chavez completed the race indoors on a treadmill, while the other three ran it on streets. All four finished and received coveted blue and gold finisher’s medals from the Boston Athletic Association.
Bronk ran it last Sunday and recorded his best time — 3 hours, 45 minutes and 4 seconds — in four tries on the Napa Valley Marathon course, which follows the Silverado Trail from the intersection of Rosedale Road near Calistoga to Oak Knoll Road before winding through a few residential streets to the finish line in Vintage High School’s front parking lot in Napa.
It was his third Boston Marathon and eighth marathon overall.
Orozco, Cosca and Chavez ran their virtual Boston Marathons during the week of Sept. 6, overcoming injuries, triple-digit temperatures, unhealthy air quality and COVID-19 restrictions.
“None of these prevented runners from finishing their race,” said Jaime Orozco, who raised $17,000 for brain illness research in completing the NVM Half Marathon in February.
He said his sister finished her virtual Boston Marathon on one of the hottest days of the year.
Cosca ran his race while wearing an N-95 mask the entire way.
“I ran it for the people that don’t get to choose when they put on the mask,” Cosca said.
Added Jaime Orozco, “Though running may be an individual sport, it certainly is not an individual effort. All runners were cheered on virtually through social media from friends and family and Laura and Kris were accompanied by members of the Napa Vinerunners in shifts, some of whom have already participated in the Boston Marathon.
“For Laura, Martha and Kris, 2020 will be nothing short of unforgettable,” he added. “When asked about their experience, Laura and Martha said, ‘We got it done!’”
Bronk postponed his attempt a week due to smoke from wildfires throughout the state that had drifted into the valley and made the air unhealthy. It proved wise. Perfect running conditions and clear skies greeted him from the starting line, across from Solage Resort, to the finish.
His wife, Suzanne Becker Bronk, supported him the entire way, bicycle brothers Paul and Joe Hoffman and ultra-marathoner Chris Dalton encouraged him over the final five miles, and an enthusiastic crowd greeted him at the finish line.
“This may mark the culmination of my marathon career,” Bronk wrote in an email on Wednesday. “Running a marathon is a challenge, especially the final four or so miles. To train well takes a large amount of time and physical commitment. It’s ideal to have a very supportive partner to provide continual encouragement during the process, along with a cadre of running buddies who literally and figuratively will be with you every step of the way. Still, there’s plenty of time when it’s just you, your thoughts and the pavement. An ultra-marathoner friend of mine says running a marathon is a 20-mile warm-up and a six-mile race.”
Bronk said he chose the Napa Valley Marathon course because it’s very similar to the Boston course in that both are net downhill.
“We have a version of Boston’s famous ‘Heartbreak Hill,’ the hill south of Yountville which drops down at Stag’s Leap Winery. While our ‘Heartbreak’ occurs at the same point in the run, I think the Boston version is a little more challenging — but just a little.”
It wasn’t like a video game, even for those who ran it indoors.
“Even if the marathon was called virtual, running 26.2 miles isn’t,” Bronk noted. “For this marathon I decided to train with a 16-week virtual training schedule offered by New York Road Runners. Weekly workouts varied from simply running four or five easy miles to running at a moderate pace, interspersed with intervals of fast, repeated distances, hill repeats, and long, steady distance runs. During the peak of training, I ran about 40 or 50 miles per week and cross-trained for additional core strength and flexibility with my trainer, Taylor Fultz of Flexx Fitness.”
Unlike when the marathon is held on its usual April date, having it in September allowed Bronk to train during the longer days of summer days and run before and after work.
“While I occasionally ran before dawn, I’m not a fan of running in the dark, even with my various handheld and head lamps," he said. "Essentially, my life became work, run, eat, sleep and repeat. Most of my workouts I ran alone, usually because that’s easiest for scheduling.
Bronk grew up in Amherst, N.Y., outside Buffalo, where he graduated from high school in 1974.
"I started running in the days before practical portable music — it just wasn’t cool to hold a portable AM radio to your ear, and boom boxes, well, that would just be silly — so I’m most comfortable running without headphones," he said. "There’s plenty to think about when running, whether it’s the workout itself, how I’m feeling that day, watching out for cars or enjoying our beautiful valley.”
He said that in a typical marathon, runners encourage each other to push on.
“We’re not there to win the race,” he said. “We’re there to meet the challenge we’ve set for ourselves, and we will help each other through those final few miles to achieve that goal.”
Bronk ran the race alone that day, but he said he was happy to have bicycle escorts to spur him on through the final four miles.
“They asked how I was doing and I replied, honestly, ‘Getting tired.’ But because they were there for me, encouraging me, I didn’t want to disappoint them, or myself. That’s what the crowds and other runners at a typical marathon do, provide the encouragement to get through the most difficult part of the race.
“Most of us face a mental battle of wanting to just walk or be done. But we know that with just a bit more effort and focus, the race will be a success, no matter what the final time.”
For many runners, Bronk said, physiologically “hitting the wall” — running out of glycogen — occurs around the 20-mile mark.
“It’s a remarkably quick transition,” he said. “One can be fine one moment and, all of a sudden, the legs decide they don’t want to move. Of the eight marathons I’ve run, I did not hit the wall in two. The first was in New York in 2018. I got tired, of course, but didn’t have that feeling of complete depletion of energy. In that marathon I ran without stopping once, and it was my most satisfying marathon.
“On Sunday, I did not hit the wall and did not stop except to cross Silverado Trail and Big Ranch Road.
While I don’t want to absolutely exclude my running a marathon again, this race was a great culmination of this part of my running. As my friend Chris Dalton asked me a few weeks ago during one of our training runs – what more do I need to prove to myself?”
