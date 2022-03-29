Running: Trio headed to Boston in support of mental health

Napa siblings Jaime Orozco and Laura Orozco and friend Eduardo Balbuena will be running in the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18 to raise funds for The Brookline Center for Community Mental Health in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The trio and 30 other runners have been selected to represent Team Brookline in the prestigious 26.2-mile footrace. It will be the first Boston Marathon for all three. Laura Orozco qualified for the race in 2020, but it was canceled — even after being postponed until September — because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

This will be the first time the three are competing in the race as a fundraiser. Their coveted running bib will be preceded by their fundraising efforts for The Brookline Center for Community Health.

Helping others via fitness is not new to the Orozcos.

Laura Orozco has participated in triathlons through Team in Training and been committed to raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Jaime Orozco helped raise more than $50,000 with his first half marathon and full marathon in 2019 for ONE MIND, a local nonprofit that supports research for causes and cures of brain disorders. Together, they continue to use running as a platform to promote mental health.

Balbuena, an avid triathlete, will also take part in the fundraising effort while experiencing an event that is a dream for just about every serious runner. Collectively, their goal is to raise more than $30,000 for Team Brookline.

“This is a once-in-lifetime opportunity for me, and it makes me happy that I get to help others while doing something I love,” said Balbuena.

Jaime Orozco, who works for the Staglin family of Staglin Family Vineyard, has been motivated and inspired by the family’s efforts in raising funds for brain health research.

“Running has become my medicine,” he said. “I will continue to advocate for mental health, as it has become something very personal to me. If that means I run 26.2 miles to help others, then challenge accepted.”

Getting into the Boston Marathon is every runner’s dream, and these three will be writing their own history on Patriot’s Day 2022.

“Living through a pandemic, running is what helped me with my mental health,” Laura Orozco said. “Helping others is amazing and running Boston is a bonus.”

Visit teambrookline.org/runners/2022-roster for more information about Team Brookline or to donate.

