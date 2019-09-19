As the host of the Safeway Open, Johnny Miller was out for a walk, taking in some of the action during last year’s PGA Tour event, when all of a sudden he heard the very loud sound of a golf shot.
“It was like, ‘Crack. Crack,’ and all of a sudden, ‘Kaboom.’ Who the heck is that who made that noise with the driver?” Miller recalled during media day for the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa in August.
Miller was on his way from No. 11 to 12. The mammoth drive that Cameron Champ launched on the nearby 18th tee got Miller’s attention right away.
Miller, a World Golf Hall of Fame member and one of Silverado’s owners, talked with Champ about that drive and his rookie year on Tour.
“I wasn’t even going to watch your group and then I just heard that noise. The drive you hit on 18, you were like 35 yards past the next longest drive that day. I couldn’t believe the sound that was made,” said Miller, who retired in February from NBC Sports as the network’s lead golf analyst, having been with NBC Sports since 1990.
Champ, originally from Sacramento, is one of the longest drivers on Tour and is in the field for next week’s tournament, Sept. 23-29.
He finished tied for 25th at last year’s Safeway Open, shooting 7-under for the week. He accepted a sponsor invitation and failed to make the cut here in 2017 after shooting 2-over.
Champ joined the Tour in 2019 and as a rookie, in just his ninth start, won the Sanderson Farms Championship, his first title, and for the first time reached the FedExCup Playoffs. He was No. 62 in the FedExCup standings.
He led the Tour in driving distance (317.9 yards). He also had three top-10 finishes and made 14 cuts in 26 starts.
A 2018 graduate of the Korn Ferry Tour, he was among five nominees for Rookie of the Year.
“At the beginning of the year, I got my first win. It was awesome,” said Champ. “It was a big learning curve for me. There’s many ups and downs and I learned a lot more.”
In a transcription provided by ASAP Sports, Champ said: “I obviously had an extremely hot start to the fall, just playing solid, really wasn’t worrying about much. And then obviously being in future pairings, it all led to other things. At first, I didn’t feel like it affected me. But on the inside I think it did. I had expectations, kind of putting extra pressure, kind of worrying about things I wasn’t worrying about all last year and in the beginning of the fall. But for me it was a good learning experience.”
Champ was one of just two amateurs to make the cut at the 2017 U.S. Open Championship at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. He finished in a tie for 32nd and led the field in driving distance for the week, with an average of 337.3 yards.
As a senior at Texas A&M, he helped the U.S. to a win over Great Britain and Ireland during the Walker Cup, played at Los Angeles Country Club.
As a youth, Champ played in the First Tee of Greater Sacramento, Junior Golf Association of Northern California, and American Junior Golf Association events. He played his junior golf at Whitney Oaks Golf Course in Rocklin and Morgan Creek Golf Course in Roseville.
Romo headed to Napa
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, the lead analyst for CBS Sports’ NFL coverage, will play in the Safeway Open on a sponsor invitation.
Romo, an amateur golfer, played 14 seasons with the Cowboys and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.
“I’m always grinding. For me, obviously, it’s a chance to compete against the best players in the world and it’s fun to get out there to compete and also to learn every time.”
Romo won the American Century Championship, a celebrity tournament, for the second straight year in July.
Thomas in the field
Justin Thomas, No. 3 in the final FedExCup Rankings and No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking, has committed to play the Safeway Open.
He is a 10-time winner on Tour, which includes the 2017 PGA Championship. He was the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2017.
“He really knows the game. His power has really been a big part of his game,” said Johnny Miller.
A look at the North Course
Silverado’s North Course, a par-72, 7,166-yard layout that was re-designed in 2011 by Johnny Miller, is known for its very challenging greens.
“This is a very fair course,” said Miller. “The players like it. It does hold itself up pretty well to par. It’s definitely a championship course.
“You need to hit those irons in there close because these greens are sneaky tough and they’re very hard to read. That’s what holds the scores down. There’s some tough greens out there. I’d say half of them have got some pretty good slope in them.
“It’s a good test.”
Miller is a 25-time champion on the PGA Tour, with major victories at the 1973 U.S. Open and the 1976 Open Championship.
He won Kaiser International Open titles at Silverado in 1974 and 1975.
Miller was the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 1974.
He is an eight-time Emmy award nominee.