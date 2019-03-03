Try 3 months for $3
Napa Valley Marathon 2019

Sam Long of Boulder, Colorado crosses the finish line at Vintage High School in Napa to win the 2019 Napa Valley Marathon in 2 hours, 32 minutes and 33 seconds.

 Marty James, Register

After taking the lead in the late stages of the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon, Sam Long of Boulder, Colorado won the overall championship in the Calistoga-to-Napa race Sunday morning.

Long finished the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 32 minutes and 33 seconds after passing Zack Sims of Atlanta, who led the marathon at the 22-mile mark. Sims placed second at 2:34:58.

The women's marathon champion was Liza Reichert of Los Altos Hills, who crossed the finish line in 2:44:06.

Earlier, Chandler Kemp of Stanford and Samantha Diaz of Jackson, Wyoming won the men's and women's titles, respectively, in the inaugural Napa Valley Half Marathon. Kemp completed the 13.1-mile course in 1:08:23 and Diaz finished in 1:15:46.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Executive Sports Editor

Executive Sports Editor Marty James has been with the Napa Valley Register since 1979. He is a member of the Associated Press Sports Editors, California Prep Sportswriters Association, and the California Golf Writers Association. He was inducted into the