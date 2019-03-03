After taking the lead in the late stages of the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon, Sam Long of Boulder, Colorado won the overall championship in the Calistoga-to-Napa race Sunday morning.
Long finished the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 32 minutes and 33 seconds after passing Zack Sims of Atlanta, who led the marathon at the 22-mile mark. Sims placed second at 2:34:58.
The women's marathon champion was Liza Reichert of Los Altos Hills, who crossed the finish line in 2:44:06.
Earlier, Chandler Kemp of Stanford and Samantha Diaz of Jackson, Wyoming won the men's and women's titles, respectively, in the inaugural Napa Valley Half Marathon. Kemp completed the 13.1-mile course in 1:08:23 and Diaz finished in 1:15:46.
This is a developing story and will be updated.