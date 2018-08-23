Silverado Resort and Spa recently hosted 128 players from all over the Bay Area and as far away as Reno in its third annual, end-of-summer Beringer USTA NTRP Tennis Tournament.
Players competed in draws ranging from 2.5 to 4.5 levels of play in men’s and women’s singles and doubles and mixed doubles categories. The champions and runners-up in each category were awarded bottles of Beringer wine.
Top Napa finishers included 2.5 Women’s Singles champion Kristi Kaiser and finalist Lisa Allen, 3.5 Women’s Singles champion Milla Austin and finalist Magaley Otero, 3.5 Women’s Doubles champions Jen Locke and Lynette Hunt and finalists Mary Burlow and Ester Spearman, 4.0 Women’s Doubles finalists Francesca Kirkpatrick and Angela Merola, 3.5 Men’s Singles finalist Nick Pagendarm, 3.5 Men’s Doubles champions James Tucci and Steve Crump and finalists Louis Torch and Tom Hart, and 4.0 Men’s Doubles champions Pete Arbios and Dan Hunt and finalists Michael Monette and Paul Sahim.
The tournament was run by the Peter Burwash International tennis management company. Founded in 1975, it specalizes in tennis instruction, program development, marketing, operations and daily tennis activities for five-star resorts, hotels and tennis clubs worldwide. Recognized for its Tennis For Life instruction, PBI directs tennis programs for 55 properties in North America, Hawaii, Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Visit pbitennis.com for more information.
Silverado Resort and Spa, a California landmark for more than 140 years, began as a private estate and was converted into a contemporary resort featuring 380 guest rooms, 15,500 square feet of conference space, two championship golf courses and two signature restaurants.
Now owned by World Golf Hall of Fame member and lead NBC analyst Johnny Miller and partners, the resort recently underwent renovations to its North Course, resort rooms and event spaces. Surrounded by Napa Valley’s more than 540 wineries, the resort also has a spa covering 16,000 square feet, 10 secluded swimming pools and 13 tennis courts.
Silverado will host the Safeway Open on its championship North Course Oct. 2-8. Visit silveradoresort.com or call 257-0200 or 800-532-0500 for more information.