Soccer: Ex-Vintage High star Ochoa inducted into Concordia University Athletic Hall of Fame in Nebraskad three years, inducts him

So much about Bernie Ochoa’s life changed when he transferred after his freshman year at San Francisco State to Concordia University, Nebraska, a small, private NAIA school.

He was awarded athletic and academic scholarships.

Thanks to the support he received from teachers and staff, his grades improved.

He adjusted to a new program and coaching staff and culture of being in the Midwest.

He excelled as a center midfielder, scoring 31 goals, contributing 10 assists and leading the Bulldogs to a combined 26 wins over his three seasons, from 2000-2002, on the men’s soccer team.

“Overall, everything just was definitely a good fit for me,” Ochoa, a 1998 Vintage High School graduate and a Napa resident, said last month. “It’s a small college. You’re not only a Social Security Number. You’re a student that everyone knows. The teachers help you out. They just care about you and want you to succeed and graduate. That was something that was really important to me, because I don’t think I could have made it, if I didn't have that help, academically, with from the teachers, from the staff, from the coaches.

“They just had a really great program that fit what I needed to be able to be successful and graduate.”

Ochoa had all kinds of success at Concordia, recording hat tricks — three goals — in three games.

Ochoa, a former Vintage High head boys and girls soccer coach and former club coach, did not have to sit out a year and was eligible to play immediately.

“Concordia helped me so much and to have a smooth transition to where I didn’t really skip a beat. It was more like I got there and, boom, got into practices, got into games, and going to school. Concordia helped me out during the year with everything that I needed,” he said.

“It gave me the opportunity to be able to transition and go to a different school and be able to play right away.”

His honors and accolades include:

* Great Plains Athletic Conference co-Player of the Year (2000).

* Three-time All-GPAC selection (first-team in 2000 and 2002; second-team in 2001).

* Three-time All-Region IV selection (2000, 2001, 2002).

* NAIA Honorable Mention All-American (2000).

* Three-time All-Nebraska State.

* Team MVP for two years.

* Twice named as GPAC Offensive Player of the Week.

He was a three-year team captain and held the all-time school scoring record (31 goals, 10 assists) in three years.

Ochoa was also able to play with Tim Lawson, his teammate at Vintage, who was also on the soccer team at Concordia, playing as a center back. They played three seasons together for the Bulldogs. Lawson is also a 1998 VHS graduate.

“Being away from home, it was just a really great atmosphere for me,” Ochoa pointed out. “They’re just really supportive, very family-oriented. It made for a smooth transition, going from San Francisco State, a big school, with a lot of students, to a small, private school. It was definitely a big advantage for me.”

Ochoa was honored for his outstanding all-around play for the Bulldogs, as he was inducted into the Concordia Athletic Hall of Fame with the Class of 2022 during a banquet and ceremonies on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Seward, Neb., campus.

The Hall of Fame event was held in conjunction with Homecoming weekend on campus, Concordia reported on its website, cune.edu.

Ochoa and others were recognized at halftime of Concordia’s football game on Sept. 17 against Hastings College at Bulldog Stadium.

He becomes the first soccer player in Concordia school history to enter the Hall of Fame.

According to the school’s website, cune.edu, the Concordia University Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 1994 “to pay tribute and give recognition to former athletes, coaches, teams and others who have made exceptional contributions to the athletic programs at Concordia, and who exemplify the Christian principles to which Concordia adheres.”

The Hall of Fame accepts nominations in four areas, according cune.edu: athlete, coach, team, and others (who have performed athletic service). The Concordia Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is responsible for voting on new inductees each year, according to cune.edu.

Ochoa is very proud of his years at Concordia, all the time and work he put into his game, and the Hall of Fame honor.

“I think it kind of brings closure to the playing career,” he said. “The coaching career is one thing, but the playing career, you work hard for. To be recognized for your hard work for a sport that you’re passionate about, all that dedication, everything you put into it, it’s definitely an honor.

“To be recognized, for all the hard work that you put in as a player, all the way through from when you start, all the way to when you finish, it’s definitely a dream come true. I think out of everything, that’s the grand prize, to be recognized. It puts that exclamation point to the end of the career.”

There is a Hall of Fame room in Friedrich Arena, part of the Walz Complex. Ochoa was presented with a plaque.

“Just very thankful, very humbled and very honored, about the Hall of Fame induction. I thanked not only the people at Concordia, but everybody else — all my coaches, teammates, everybody at the club level, at the high school level, and everyone who influenced me along the way in Napa,” he said.

Ochoa said he was looking for a smaller school to transfer to after one year at San Francisco State in 1999. He was the team’s leading scorer as a freshman forward for the Gators.

He said it was for academic reasons that he decided to transfer.

“I wasn’t a good student. And so, it was really hard for me to get accustomed to a big school and not getting the extra help. I always needed the extra help in academics. Just because, again, it wasn’t my strong suit. I figured the only way for me to continue to succeed, not only on the field but off the field, was to go to a smaller college. That’s when I decided to contact Concordia University, where one of my ex-teammates, Tim Lawson, from high school, went. Once I communicated with him, then I was able to then communicate with the coach (Bill Schranz) and so forth to be able to get a scholarship and be able to attend Concordia,” he explained.

Ochoa was joined at the Hall of Fame festivities by his family, including his parents, Joaquin and Lucila Ochoa, his sisters, Yesenia Ochoa and Teresa Emerald, and his brother, Joaquin Ochoa Jr.

They visited the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Bernie took some classes at Concordia that were taught by staff members from University of Nebraska.

“It was great to have my family there. They’ve seen me play from Day 1,” he said. “They’ve been there and supported me. They’ve always been my No. 1 fans, especially my dad and everything he has done, to push me to get to where I got.”

Joaquin Ochoa has had a lot to do with developing Bernie in soccer.

“He was also a soccer player back in his days, and a very, very good soccer player. My dad was definitely the No. 1 coach,” said Bernie. “He played in Mexico. He played at a lot of different levels. He even played professional and in Mexico as well.”

Bernie Ochoa graduated in 2004 from Concordia with a double major, earning degrees in Physical Education and Spanish.

There are a lot of people that Ochoa has to thank for helping him during his years at Concordia.

“It was a collaborative effort, from the coaches, to staff and the teachers, to my teammates,” he said. “I owe a lot to my teammates. It’s a team sport. You can’t do it on your own. They pushed me all the way through. My coach always kept me humble. I think it was an overall effort, from coaches, to teachers, to teammates, staff, everybody just kind of keeping me keeping me humble. And continuing to work hard on the field and in the classroom.”

Starting out in soccer in Napa

Ochoa, a Napa native, got his start in soccer here with the Napa Youth Soccer League and Napa Valley Soccer Club.

“I’m definitely proud of my community. That’s something I’ve always prided myself on – knowing that I grew up here as a player, what I did as a player when I was young here. I wanted to continue to move forward and take that with me, and to let other players know that you should be proud of where you’re from. And then graduating from Vintage is definitely an honor and then being able to coach there later,” he explained.

“Just prideful on where I grew up and where I was able to play and representing the Napa Valley.”

Ochoa played soccer at Vintage at the center midfield and forward positions. He was a three-time first-team All-Monticello Empire League and All-Napa County selection. He was also twice named to the All-Sac-Joaquin Section team.

Ochoa continued his soccer career after college, as he played semi-pro and professional soccer.

He played for the Sioux Falls Spitfire of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sonoma County Sol of Santa Rosa, and in Mexico for Veracruz.

Prep coaching career

Ochoa coached boys and girls varsity soccer, both as an assistant and head coach, from 2003 to 2017, at Vintage.

He also coached the Justin-Siena girls in spring 2010.

His overall record with the boys team is 139-26-16.

His overall record with the girls team is 156-80-49.

He won 11 Monticello Empire League titles – nine as head coach, two as an assistant coach.

Ochoa led the 2014 boys team to a 19-1-3 record and CIF Sac-Joaquin Section title.

He was an assistant under head coach Dennis Sweeney when the boys team won the 2004 SJS title, going 20-3-2.

His coaching honors include:

* Recognized with proclamation and key to the City of Napa.

* 11-time All-Napa County Coach of the Year.

* Seven-time MEL Coach of the Year.

* CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Coach of the Year.

Club coaching experience

Ochoa has coached Napa United, Napa Sport and Napa Soccer Academy teams over the years.

His honors include:

* Recognized with proclamation and key to the City of Napa.

* Two-time US Club National Cup champions (Indiana, North Carolina).

* Seven-time US Club National Cup participant.

* Seven-time US Club Regional champions.

* US Club Midwest Regional finalist (Idaho).

* CYSA Cal North State Cup finalist.

* Two-time NorCal State Cup champion.

* 13-time NorCal League champions (State Premier/Premier/Gold/Silver).

* 32-time NorCal Tournament champions (Super Group/Premier/Gold).

Co-owner of business

Ochoa is the co-owner of The Laundry Room. There are two laundromats in Napa and one in Marysville. There is self-serve and it also offers wash and fold.

Ochoa worked for 17 years at Vintage High as a campus supervisor.