Soccer: Napa United players sign with MLS clubs

Reis’s parents are hopeful that new doors will open for their son and that he can leverage this opportunity to play at the college level, something he has been focused on in his last years of high school.

The stories of Carbajal and Reis demonstrate that the pathway to elite soccer isn’t the same for everyone.

“There is no way of knowing when it will be the right time,” Taylor said, “so as coaches, we must show patience and understand no two players will ever follow the exact same pathway. It goes to show that players develop and progress at different times.”

The journey for Reis and Carbajal has taken a new turn as they say goodbye to Napa United and join their new teams. Time will tell how far their soccer careers will take them, but both are determined to succeed.

“I have learned that you have to work hard because you never know who’s watching,” Carbajal said. “I just want to thank Napa United for all the help.”

Added Reis, “I've learned that character off the pitch is just as important as on the pitch. Having a strong work ethic and perseverance will get you to your goals.”