Soccer: Napa United players sign with MLS clubs

Two Napa United soccer players recently signed MLS Academy contracts, Sebastian Carbajal with the San Jose Earthquakes and Ian Reis with the Sacramento Republic.
Carbajal, 15, had been long rumored to be on the verge of signing with a Major League Soccer club before the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down that process. His signing with San Jose this past month, therefore, was not much of a surprise.
The meteoric rise of Reis, however, is a different story. The senior, who helped Vintage High win the Vine Valley Athletic League title last winter, caught the attention of Gavin Taylor, Napa United’s Head of Soccer. Taylor invited the Sacramento Republic coaching staff to visit Napa three weeks ago on a scouting trip. Reis was asked to join a tryout session in Sacramento, after which the 17-year-old defender was offered a contract.
The signings bring to nine the number of professional soccer players signed in the past five years who have gone through the Napa United system at some point in their career, according to Taylor.
Carbajal has been making headlines for Napa United for the past two years, having been selected to the United States Under-15 National Team Camp and US Club Soccer’s Olympic Development Program’s id2 camp. As a member of the id2 camp, Carbajal traveled with other top American players to Belgium and France in the spring of 2019 to compete against professional youth clubs.
He is in his third year playing for Taylor and the Napa United 1839 Academy program.
“Sebastian is one of the best 1 v 1 players I have ever worked with, including those that are now playing pro in Europe,” Taylor said. “He can score a variety of goals at any angle with both feet.”
Mario Carbajal said his son is living in a residential program in San Jose with another player and one of the academy coaches.
“So far he seems happy. He’s training hard and is very happy to be with the Quakes,” said Mario Carbajal. “Since he was a little kid, he grew up trying to play like Cristiano Ronaldo. He has a natural talent and just loves to play.”
Sebastian Carbajal seems to be enjoying his time playing with the Quakes’ MLS NEXT academy team. Playing in residence for the Quakes at 15 has made him realize he must put in the effort to keep his dreams moving forward.
“I feel very happy. I have worked very hard for this,” he said. “But there’s more to come.”
Taylor agreed.
“This is the perfect platform for Seb to take his game to the next level and really see if he has what it takes to play at the highest level,” the coach said.
Reis’ development as an elite player is remarkable given that he is relatively late to elite-level soccer. His coaches and parents credit his desire and focus as major reasons for his success.
“Ian has an infectious love for the game and is a joy to coach,” Taylor said.
His parents say he is very focused in his training, both in his soccer skills and building his endurance.
“Ian has a fantastic attitude and love for the game,” Taylor added. “He practices like it is a World Cup final and that shows he has huge upside.”
That upside has resulted in Reis signing an academy contract with Sacramento Republic’s U-19 MLS NEXT Academy program. Still at Vintage High, the senior travels to Sacramento for his training.
This summer, Napa United was selected as an expansion club member in the new MLS NEXT Academy program. In this new program, Napa United players will be playing against other elite clubs, including Major League Soccer academy programs, with the intention of identifying elite talents like Reis who may otherwise be hidden in the youth soccer programs.
“Under the guidance of Gavin Taylor and Napa United, Ian has built the right foundation and mindset to be successful not only on the field, but in life,” said Sacramento Republic Academy Director Dennis Sanchez. “Through our club’s relationship, we have been able to work exclusively with Ian and in collaboration, place his best interest first. Sacramento Republic FC is excited to welcome Ian Reis into our Academy family.”
Reis’s parents are hopeful that new doors will open for their son and that he can leverage this opportunity to play at the college level, something he has been focused on in his last years of high school.
The stories of Carbajal and Reis demonstrate that the pathway to elite soccer isn’t the same for everyone.
“There is no way of knowing when it will be the right time,” Taylor said, “so as coaches, we must show patience and understand no two players will ever follow the exact same pathway. It goes to show that players develop and progress at different times.”
The journey for Reis and Carbajal has taken a new turn as they say goodbye to Napa United and join their new teams. Time will tell how far their soccer careers will take them, but both are determined to succeed.
“I have learned that you have to work hard because you never know who’s watching,” Carbajal said. “I just want to thank Napa United for all the help.”
Added Reis, “I've learned that character off the pitch is just as important as on the pitch. Having a strong work ethic and perseverance will get you to your goals.”
Sanchez said the lessons learned by Carbajal and Reis and the new relationship with the MLS NEXT Academy should benefit Napa United’s young soccer players for the future.
“We are excited about the professional pathway being built together and providing more players the unique opportunity to be a part of Sacramento Republic in the future,” Sanchez said. “We thank Napa United for their continued support, as this would not be possible without them.”
Visit napaunited.org for additional information on MLS NEXT and Napa United in general.
Watch Now: Good ideas for gifts for your introverted friends.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!